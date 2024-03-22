Both major lottery jackpots ballooning: Latest news on Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

The jackpots for the two largest lottery games in the U.S., the Powerball and Mega Millions, have been steadily growing for the last few months.

Combined, the jackpots for these two prizes are approaching a staggering $2 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at an estimated $977 million after Tuesday's drawing, while the Powerball jackpot is at $750 million after Wednesday. If you were to win and choose the cash option, you could walk away after taxes with $461 million and $357.3 million, respectively.

The Mega Millions was last won in December 2023, when two tickets in California shared the $394 million jackpot. The Powerball has been growing since Jan. 1, when one winner in Michigan won the $842 million prize.

Interested in trying your luck with either or both lotteries? Here's what you should know.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Friday, March 22.

What were the most recent Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, March 19 drawing were 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66. The Mega Ball was 7 and the Megaplier was 2X.

While there were no jackpot winners, there were Match 5 winners in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia.

When are Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Saturday, March 23.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, March 20 drawing were 13, 22, 27, 54 and 66. The Powerball was 9 and the Power Play was 2X.

In addition to no jackpot winners from Wednesday's drawing, there were also no Match 5 + Power play $2 million or Match 5 $1 million winners reported.

What are the biggest jackpot lotteries ever?

The Powerball and Mega Millions are responsible for the largest lotteries ever in the U.S., and many of the records have been broken in the last few years.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to lottery records:

Powerball: $2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 Powerball: $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 Mega Millions: $1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 Powerball: $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 Mega Millions: $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine Mega Millions: $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Powerball: $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 Mega Millions: $1.050 billion from one winning ticket in January 2021 in Michigan Mega Millions: Current jackpot: $977 million

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

