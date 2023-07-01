Both private equity firms who control a good portion of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 20% decrease

Key Insights

AdTheorent Holding Company's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insiders own 15% of AdTheorent Holding Company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions who own 24% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$123m last week,private equity firms took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AdTheorent Holding Company, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdTheorent Holding Company?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AdTheorent Holding Company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AdTheorent Holding Company's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AdTheorent Holding Company. H.I.G. Growth Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.1% and 8.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO James Lawson is the owner of 1.5% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AdTheorent Holding Company

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$123m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over AdTheorent Holding Company. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 47% stake in AdTheorent Holding Company. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with AdTheorent Holding Company (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

