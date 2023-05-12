Both private equity firms who control a good portion of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 11% decrease

Key Insights

Significant control over Freeline Therapeutics Holdings by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

58% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Syncona Investment Management Limited)

17% of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings is held by Institutions

Every investor in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 65% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 17% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$242m last week,private equity firms took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Freeline Therapeutics Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.1% of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Syncona Investment Management Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 58% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 9.1% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eventide Asset Management, LLC and CHI Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Michael Parini is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc. In their own names, insiders own US$2.7m worth of stock in the US$242m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Freeline Therapeutics Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 65%, private equity firms could influence the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Freeline Therapeutics Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

