Both retail investors who control a good portion of BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 4.5% decrease

If you want to know who really controls BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 57% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 40% shares weren’t spared from last week’s CHF241m market cap drop, retail investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BELIMO Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BELIMO Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BELIMO Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BELIMO Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BELIMO Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Scotia Asset Management L.P. with 5.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BELIMO Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in BELIMO Holding AG. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CHF100m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in BELIMO Holding, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

