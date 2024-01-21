Both retail investors who control a good portion of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 15% decrease

Key Insights

Significant control over Absci by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

10% of Absci is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While the holdings of retail investors took a hit after last week’s 15% price drop, institutions with their 28% holdings also suffered.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Absci, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Absci?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Absci already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Absci's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.6% of Absci. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Phoenix Venture Partners LLC with 16% of shares outstanding. FMR LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Sean McClain holds about 9.3% of the company stock. Sean McClain, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Absci

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Absci Corporation. Insiders own US$32m worth of shares in the US$317m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in Absci. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 16%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

