Both retail investors who control a good portion of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 5.5% decrease

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Fluence Energy indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

35% of Fluence Energy is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 35% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$4.2b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fluence Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fluence Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Fluence Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fluence Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fluence Energy. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Qatar Investment Authority with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.9% and 3.3% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Fluence Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Fluence Energy, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around US$13m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fluence Energy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.9% of the Fluence Energy shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fluence Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Fluence Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

