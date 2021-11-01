U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Botox Market Size to Grow by USD 672.27 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Applications in the Cosmetic as well as Therapeutic Procedures to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botox Market by Application (Aesthetic and Medical) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Botox Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Botox Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Botox market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 672.27 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

The increasing applications in cosmetic and therapeutic procedures and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of Botox procedures will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The Botox market report is segmented by application (aesthetic and medical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Mexico is the key market for Botox in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • Medical Aesthetics Market: The Medical Aesthetics Market has been segmented by type (body contouring procedures, Botox and dermal filler procedures, and other procedures) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

  • Light Therapy Market: The Light Therapy Market has been segmented by end-user (commercial, domestic, and healthcare) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Botox Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.40%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 672.27 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Daewoong Bio Inc., Evolus Inc, Galderma SA, Hugel Inc, Ipsen Pharma, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Metabiologics, Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., and US WorldMeds

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botox-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-672-27-mn-from-2021-to-2025--increasing-applications-in-the-cosmetic-as-well-as-therapeutic-procedures-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301411396.html

SOURCE Technavio

