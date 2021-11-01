Botox Market Size to Grow by USD 672.27 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Applications in the Cosmetic as well as Therapeutic Procedures to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botox Market by Application (Aesthetic and Medical) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Botox Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Botox market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 672.27 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increasing applications in cosmetic and therapeutic procedures and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of Botox procedures will challenge market growth.

The Botox market report is segmented by application (aesthetic and medical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Mexico is the key market for Botox in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Botox Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 672.27 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daewoong Bio Inc., Evolus Inc, Galderma SA, Hugel Inc, Ipsen Pharma, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Metabiologics, Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., and US WorldMeds Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

