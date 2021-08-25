U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Bots Inc., Updates Shareholders on Status of 10K Filing

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance announced today that as a result of its changes of the business during the past year, the annual report on Form 10-K was delayed. Bots Inc. expects to file its Form 10-K shortly with an audit report from its independent registered public accountants.

While we appreciate the patience of our shareholders with regards to Bots Inc. soon to be released filing, we felt it necessary to provide an update on the matter. New accounting was only one of many initiatives implemented by Bots to improve compliance and visibility. These measures had to be put in place as new product lines and increasing revenue streams will have an impact on how we report moving forward.

We thank you for your time and continued support.

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz


