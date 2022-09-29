Bottled Water in the U.S. Through 2026: Featuring Acqua Panna, Fiji, Evian, PepsiCo, Volvic & Ohers
This definitive U.S. bottled water market report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the largest beverage category by volume and considers every aspect of this resilient category, the forces propelling its continued growth and its competitive circumstances.
Sparkling, non-sparkling, imports, HOD, branded and private label, BMC dives into the details to look at the trends - where they've been and where they're headed. From discussions of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to detailed analysis of key companies' and brands' activities and sales results, this report covers it all. It also offers detailed analysis and data to put industry trends in perspective by covering nuances such as regional and state markets as well as packaging, quarterly category growth, distribution, advertising, demographics and more.
This bottled water research report features
The most comprehensive report available, Bottled Water in the U.S. through 2026 surveys the domestic landscape of the leading beverage category. The study provides volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures and provides analysis that gives true perspective to the wealth of historical, current and forecasted data it provides. An in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth through 2026 are also provided.
Further, all aspects of the bottled water market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, water type and source. Advertising and demographic data are also included. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive research, this authoritative report provides readers a complete and thorough understanding of the bottled water landscape including:
Historical and current statistics on all facets of the bottled water market, as well as insight into current trends and market drivers including the aftermath of the covid-19 crisis. Data and analysis putting the U.S. market in context of the global perspective.
A regional look at the U.S. bottled water marketplace, with volume and growth of non-sparkling and sparkling water over the past three decades.
Detailed analysis of the home- and-office delivery (HOD) segment and the leading HOD water companies.
Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise, as well as non-retail, distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.
An analysis of non-sparkling volume by container type and by size as well as sparkling volume.
Advertising expenditures of the leading bottled water companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish network TV advertising).
Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key bottled water brands.
Overview of the seltzer and club soda market and its key players.
Projections for the bottled water market and its sub-segments including premium PET, 1 and 2.5 gallon, bulk delivered water, imports and sparkling water through 2026, as well as five-year volume forecasts by region, distribution channels and packaging, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET
The Global Bottled Water Market
The National Bottled Water Market
Volume
Per Capita Consumption
Volume by Segment
Wholesale Dollar Sales
Prices
Seasonality
Retail Dollar Sales
Quarterly Growth Trends
2. THE REGIONAL BOTTLED WATER MARKETS
Regional Bottled Water Markets
Overview
Non-Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water
Per Capita Consumption
3. THE HOD WATER MARKET
Home- and Office-Delivered Bottled Water
Overview
Recent Developments
Leading Companies and Brands
Number of Coolers
4. THE IMPORTED BOTTLED WATER MARKET
Imported Bottled Water
Overview
Volume
Volume of Imports by Origin
Regions of Origin
Countries of Origin
Value of Imports by Origin
Regions of Origin
Countries of Origin
Dollars Per Gallon
Imported Volume by Type
Imported Sparkling and Non-Sparkling Water
5. BOTTLED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND PRICING
Bottled Water Volume by Distribution Channel
Non-Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel
Domestic Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel
Imported Volume by Distribution Channel
PET Water Share by Outlet
Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Distribution Channel
Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Channel & Water Type
Bottled Water Sales Average Price Per Gallon
Non-Sparkling
Domestic Sparkling
Imports
Average Price in Supermarkets
6. BOTTLED WATER PACKAGING
Bottled Water Packaging Developments
Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Type
Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Size and Channel
Sparkling Volume by Container Type
7. THE LEADING BOTTLED WATER COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS
8. THE U.S. CLUB SODA AND SELTZER WATER MARKET
Club Soda and Seltzer Water
Overview
Volume
Club Soda and Seltzer Water Companies and Brands
Overview
Polar
Schweppes
Canada Dry
Vintage
Seagram
9. BOTTLED WATER BY SOURCE
Purified and Spring Water
Overview
Volume
10. BOTTLED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES
Bottled Water Advertising
Overview
Domestic Brands
Imported Brands
Bottled Water Advertising by Media
11. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE BOTTLED WATER CONSUMER
Users of Bottled Waters in the U.S.
Overview
Comparative Demographics of Bottled Water Brands
