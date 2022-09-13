U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Bottlenecks, supply problems improving at ABB robotics division - board member

FILE PHOTO: Head of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation business Sami Atiya poses next to robots in Zurich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors and other components for ABB's robotics division are improving, the board member responsible for the unit said late on Monday.

"It's getting better right now, but it's not over yet," Sami Atiya, head of ABB's robotics division, told reporters in Munich. "It will take a few quarters," he added.

He said despite tough economic conditions in Europe, the division had not yet seen order cancellations.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, editing by Rachel More)

  • KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

    BTIG analyst Eric Hagen likes both KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, which provide senior commercial-mortgage loans to properties backed by institutional sponsors.

  • Stora Enso sells paper mill to German Lidl owner Schwarz Group

    Finnish forestry group Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would sell its Maxau paper production site in Germany to Schwarz Group, the owner of discount supermarket chains Lidl GB and Kaufland. The transaction is part of Stora Enso's plan to divest four of its five remaining paper production sites as it shifts its focus to packaging. "Schwarz's plan is to continue paper production at the site, and the 440 employees belonging to the mill organisation at Maxau will be part of the transaction," Stora Enso said in a statement.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oracle offers its MySQL HeatWave database and analytics on Amazon’s cloud

    The new offering is not through a partnership with Amazon.com Inc which has its own range of database services that Oracle competes with, said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect of Oracle. Screven said customers who have parked their data on AWS in the past would have had to pay expensive fees to move that data to Oracle's cloud to use the MySQL HeatWave service.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • Kuwaiti Conglomerate Alghanim Industries Weighs $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Alghanim Industries Ltd., one of the largest privately-owned firms in Kuwait, is seeking to raise about $1 billion from a potential initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said. The family-run conglomerate, which traces its roots back more than 100 years, is working with banks including Credit Suisse Group AG on the possible listing, the people said. Alghanim is in talks with other regional and international banks about roles on any IPO, the people said, asking no

  • Should Value Investors Buy Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

    EADSY, AM, and AUD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 12, 2022.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • RBC, LPL Financial Recruit Teams From Wells Fargo, Merrill

    In Westlake, Ohio, RBC picked up a former Wells Fargo team that managed approximately $670 million in client assets, according to the firm. Cynthia McHugh, one of the advisors on the team, said they made the move for RBC’s corporate culture and platform. “The firm has all the capabilities and resources we need to serve our clients, but the focus on creating the best-possible client experience is what led our decision,” McHugh said in a statement.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake Again: OXY Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose Monday.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • Paralyzed by Covid Restrictions, China’s Consumers Are Closing Their Wallets

    In China, weak consumer demand and high youth unemployment are aggravated by nationwide Covid lockdowns.

  • Google closes $5.4B acquisition of Reston cybersecurity firm Mandiant

    Mandiant Inc. closed Monday on its sale to Google LLC, a subsidiary of West Coast powerhouse Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), ending yet another chapter in the 18-year-old Reston cybersecurity company's history. The all-cash deal, valued at $23 per share for a total of $5.4 billion, will boost Google’s cybersecurity capacities as it competes with other major cloud players such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NYSE: MSFT). Mandiant shareholders had OK'd the combination in June, while the Justice Department had signed off on it in July.

  • Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates. In the United States, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 8.4 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 9, the lowest since October 1984, according to data released on Monday by the Department of Energy. U.S. President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high U.S. fuel prices, which have contributed to inflation.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.