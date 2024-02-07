Advertisement
Bottler Coca-Cola HBC names insider Stamoulis as CFO

Reuters
·1 min read
Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denne in Glattbrugg

(Reuters) - Bottling firm Coca-Cola HBC on Wednesday named company veteran Anastasis Stamoulis as its chief financial officer, succeeding Ben Almanzar who would step down from the role in the second quarter of 2024.

The appointment of Stamoulis, who has spent 16 years with the Switzerland-based company, is effective May 1, it said in a statement.

Coca-Cola HBC had said in January that Almanzar would leave the company to take up a new opportunity in North America.

The company, in which U.S. beverage giant Coca-Cola owns more than 20%, is set to report its annual results on Feb. 14.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

