Bottomline Features in Award-Winning Circles

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

FinTech Breakthrough Award and Stevie Award add to March Recognition

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced two industry award wins. First is today’s FinTech Breakthrough Award for Transaction Security Innovation, and the other the Stevie Award for the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. These latest industry recognitions come on the heels of American Banker’s citation of Bottomline’s Chief Customer Officer Mandy Killam as one of The Most Influential Women in Payments in 2023.

The 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes breakthrough companies and products in today’s global financial services and technology industry. In the category of Fraud Prevention & Transaction Security, Bottomline was crowned the Transaction Security Innovation winner for its Confirmation of Payee for Business solution. Now available for businesses1, Confirmation of Payee is an industry-wide response to combat Authorized Push Payment (APP) Fraud in the UK and reduces the likelihood of fraudsters duping anyone into sending authorized payments into criminal accounts.

This month, winners of the 2023 Stevie awards were also announced, with Bottomline taking home a Bronze for the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are open to all organizations worldwide and recognize the achievements of sales, customer service, and call center professionals. Over 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, and across 49 nations and territories entered this year’s competition. For Bottomline, this is the fourth win in as many years, having been recognized in the Contact Center and Customer Service Technology categories previously.

“Core in Bottomline’s guiding principles is the expectation that we Delight Customers,” said Craig Saks, Bottomline CEO and President. “The award wins are an honor and a clear acknowledgement of our laser-focused approach in meeting our customers’ expectations and developing market-leading, innovative B2B payments technology and process to serve them better.”

About Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognized payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contacts:
John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com

__________________________________

1 CoP for Business is provided by Bottomline Payment Services Ltd, who are authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations for the provision of payment services with FCA registration number 616279.


