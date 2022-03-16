U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    +53.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,895.00
    +363.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,705.75
    +254.00 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.30
    +23.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.95
    -0.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.60
    -3.17 (-9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3010
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,323.36
    +1,656.02 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.10
    +36.83 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.30
    +72.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Botulinum Toxin Market Size Worth $8.97Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·7 min read

The Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Growth driven by the increasing aesthetic procedures, use of botulinum toxin and the rising number of non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The type A botulinum toxin segment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Botulinum toxin A and Botulinum toxin B), Application (Medical and Aesthetic), and End User (Speciality and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others)", the global botulinum toxin market is projected to reach $8.97 Bn by 2028 from $5.30 Bn in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Botulinum Toxin Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027431/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5,307.71 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 8,977.62 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

197

No. Tables

139

No. of Charts & Figures

80

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product Type, Application, and End User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global botulinum toxin market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AbbVie Inc.; Merz Pharma; Medytox; Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma; Galderma; Revance Therapeutics Inc.; Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.; Candela Medical; and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are among the key companies operating in the global botulinum toxin market. Leading players are adopting strategies, such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of novel customer bases, to tap prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027431/

For instance, in 2019, government authorities in England launched a campaign about botched cosmetic procedures and their impact on a person's physical and mental health. Moreover, several manufacturers are working on offering more advanced non-invasive cosmetic treatment products.

On January 14th, 2014, Allergan, Inc. announced that BOTOX had received the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) license for the temporary improvement in the crow's feet lines glabellar (or frown) lines in adult patients.

The growth of the botulinum toxin market is attributed to products and technological developments carried out by companies in the field of botulinum toxins in the country. Botox was first licensed for neuromuscular diseases via intramuscular injection in the European Union in 1994. The biologic and pharmacological features of botulinum toxin (BT) have been a subject of exciting research in medical sciences. It is amusing that it is the first biological toxin to make its way into disease biology, offering many new opportunities for healthcare firms. Next-generation sequencing technologies have helped advance the botulinum toxin (BT) sector.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027431

Among the different subtypes of botulinum toxin, subtype A for botulinum neurotoxin therapy has gained substantial attention among players due to its excellent safety and potential for use in injectable and oral forms.

By product type, the global botulinum toxin market is segmented into type A botulinum toxin and type B botulinum toxin. The type A botulinum toxin segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the botulinum toxin market is segmented into medical and aesthetics. In 2021, the medical segment held the largest share in the market. It is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factor behind this growth is the rising need for the diagnosis of various medical conditions across the world.

By end users, the market is segmented into specialty and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics, and others. In 2021, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment led the market. It is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fuel Market Growth:

A large percentage of the population, including people above 40 years, focuses on physical appearance and wishes to remain young-looking. Thus, women's growing emphasis on aesthetic features is likely to stimulate market expansion over the next few years, especially in developed countries. Also, botulinum toxin treats several age-related conditions, such as forehead lines, glabellar lines, crow's feet, and others. Hence, people above the age of 40 are prone to such signs of aging. Thus, botulinum toxin procedures are gaining more importance among the population aged between 40-54 years, thereby augmenting the market value. These are the key factors anticipated to propel the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period.

Buy Premium Copy of Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027431/

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the global botulinum toxin market is segmented into type A botulinum toxin and type B botulinum toxin. The type A botulinum toxin segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Botulinum toxin type A is a purified form used to block the release of acetylcholine in the treatment of chronic sialorrhea, muscle spasticity, dystonia, and cosmetic applications. Depending on the preparation, botulinum toxin A is indicated for different diseases. Cosmetically, it treats fine lines and wrinkles on the face, particularly wrinkles on the upper face, including the forehead, side corners of the eyes, and glabellar lines.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Botulinum Neurotoxins Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Botulinum toxin A, Botulinum toxin B); Application (Medical, Aesthetic); Gender (Female, Male); End- Use (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Spas and cosmetic centers) and Geography

Botulinum Toxin Injection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Botulinum toxin A, and Botulinum toxin B); Gender (Male, and Female); Application ( Medical, and Aesthetic); End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Spas and Cosmetic Centers), and Geography

Clostridium Botulinum Infection Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Antitoxin Therapy, Meticulous Airway Management, Mechanical Breathing Assistance); Application (Hospital, Clinic, Others)

Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment Type (Botulinum Toxin A, Iontophoresis, Surgical Treatments, Topical Treatments, Non-surgical Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands, Others); Hyperhidrosis Type (Axillary Hyperhidrosis, Palmar Hyperhidrosis, Plantar Hyperhidrosis, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Facial Injectables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA), Polymer Fillers); Application (Aesthetics, Therapeutics) and Geography

Gastroparesis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gastroparesis Type (Idiopathic, Diabetic, Post-Surgical, and Others), Drug Class Type (Prokinetic Agents, Botulinum Toxin Injections, and Antiemetic Agents), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others)

Facial Aesthetics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers); End User (Aesthetic Clinics, Beauty Salon and Hospitals) and Geography

Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Non-Absorbable and Absorbable), Material (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Polymers & Particles), Application (Facial Line & Lift Correction, Lip Treatment, Sagging Skin and Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/botulinum-toxin-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botulinum-toxin-market-size-worth-8-97bn-globally-by-2028-at-7-8-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301501582.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The Fed’s firefight with inflation finally begins: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. If so, how much money would Pfizer make? If we multiplied that number by $19.50, the price per dose Pfizer has charged the U.S. government in the past, the total comes to more than $2.4 billion.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.