Botulinum Toxin Market Worth USD 13.42 Bn by 2029 Trends, Scope, Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping , Industry Value Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Trends, Raw Material Trends, Technology Overview, and Regulatory Framework

Botulinum Toxin Market was valued at USD 5.91 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “ Botulinum Toxin Market “. The global Botulinum Toxin Market was valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 13.42 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period.



Botulinum Toxin Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology design adopted for the report includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary research. Both primary resources and secondary research along with analytical tools are employed to build the predictive and forecast models . The key data points taken from secondary research include data for market value, qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation, quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations, segmentations and percentage shares, and key industry trends of the top players of the Botulinum Toxin market.

The research report involves the usage of extensive secondary sources, such as certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers , annual reports of companies, gold, and silver standard websites, directories, and major databases to collect useful and effective information for an extensive, technical , market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Botulinum Toxin market.

Botulinum Toxin Market Overview

Botulinum toxins are neurotoxins that attack nerves and cause muscle paralysis. A bacterium known as clostridium botulinum makes these neurotoxins. Healthcare providers use specific bacteria for medical injections . Injections of botulinum toxin block nerve signals to the muscle injected into it. Without a signal, the muscle cannot contract. The result is a reduction in unwanted facial lines or features. Botulinum toxin injections like Botox and Dysport improve the appearance by relaxing the muscles that cause wrinkles. These injections also treat migraines, hyperhidrosis, overactive bladder, and eye problems.

Botulinum Toxin Market Dynamics

There is a significant rise in nonsurgical procedures and dermal injectables across the world. Moreover, the expansion of cosmetology clinics and the increase in the number of cosmetology practitioners are expected to drive the botulinum toxin market during the forecast period. With the rise in the number of aesthetic service providers, practitioners, and plastic surgeons, the number of aesthetic procedures performed in Asia Pacific is increasing, thereby boosting the demand and sales of botulinum toxin, which is contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific botulinum toxin market.

Cosmetic surgery and injectable BTX are among the most popular noninvasive rejuvenation procedures, and each has its unique way of improving facial aesthetics. The rising awareness about noninvasive cosmetic procedures and the increasing availability of user-friendly and technologically advanced noninvasive cosmetic treatment products are boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific botulinum toxin market.

The demand for botulinum toxin has been increasing for many years, thanks to its use for aesthetic purposes, to rejuvenate the face and selected areas of the body . However, as botulinum toxin usage is expanding, there are increasing complications related to these procedures that have also been increasing with time. Botox's side effects include erythema, bleeding , swelling, and pain at the injection sites, among others.

Botulinum Toxin Market Regional Insights

North America region dominated the botulinum toxin market in 2021. The growth of the North American botulinum toxin market is due to the highly conscious and economically stable population and a comparatively higher number of interventions in the region. The US holds the largest share of the North American botulinum toxin market. The US is expected to be the largest market for the aesthetics owing to several factors such as rising aesthetic procedures, and growing development of non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

Asia Pacific botulinum toxin market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to the large population countries such as China and India, increasing focus of market players on this region, and introduction of new products or therapies in the country. Thus, owing to the high rate of prevalence of migraine among the people, the demand for botulinum toxin in the countries is expected to increase.

Market Size in 2021 USD 5.91 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 13.42 Bn. CAGR 10.8 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 201 No. of Tables 104 No. of Charts and Figures 102 Segment Covered Product, Application, End-Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation

By Product

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botox

Dysport

Xeomin

Others

Botulinum Toxin Type B

By Application

Therapeutic

Chronic Migraine

Overactive Bladder

Cervical Dystonia

Spasticity

Others

Aesthetic

Glabellar Lines

Crow’s Feet

Forehead Lines

Others



By End-Use

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Spas & Cosmetic Centers



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America



Botulinum Toxin Market Key Competitors:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Evolus, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

HUGEL, Inc.

Ipsen Pharma

US WorldMeds LLC

Medytox

Eisai

Hugh Source International

Galderma

Daewoong Pharmaceuticals

Allergen Inc.

Metabiologics Inc.

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products



Key questions answered in the Botulinum Toxin Market are:

What are the futuristic trends in the Botulinum Toxin market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast period 2022-2029?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the Botulinum Toxin market?

How is the Botulinum Toxin market expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities for companies to expand their businesses in the Botulinum Toxin market?

Which region is expected to be leading the Botulinum Toxin market by 2029?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive Botulinum Toxin market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of the Botulinum Toxin market?



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, End-Use and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

