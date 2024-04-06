If You Bought $1K of Elon Musk’s Favorite Crypto 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now

Adrian Black / Getty Images

Among cryptocurrency’s many proponents, none stands out more than Elon Musk, the maverick CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. Musk’s fascination with the world of crypto has been on full display in recent years, and he’s not shy about throwing his considerable influence behind his preferred digital coin: Dogecoin.

So, what if you had invested $1,000 in what was then largely considered a “meme coin” when Musk first tweeted about it in April 2019? Keep reading for a look at Dogecoin, Musk’s involvement with the surprisingly popular crypto, and what $1,000 in Dogecoin would be worth today.

What Is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin’s journey from a goofy, internet culture-laden “joke currency” to a noteworthy player in the world of crypto is intriguing. The coin, which took its name and logo from the iconic Doge meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, began as more of a fun initiative than a serious investment opportunity.

However, that all changed when Musk began championing it. Musk’s tweets and comments about Dogecoin brought it to people’s attention for the first time and lent it the credibility it hadn’t previously enjoyed.

The spotlight resulted in a significant surge in Dogecoin’s value and profile. This volatility, common to many cryptocurrencies, makes investing in it riskier than traditional investments, but potentially more rewarding. It’s a testament to Dogecoin’s resilience and the power of social media’s influence that despite these challenges, it continues to hold its own in the competitive and fast-paced crypto world.

Would Dogecoin Have Been a Good Investment 5 Years Ago?

Five years ago, when Dogecoin was still undiscovered by the wider investing audience, a $1,000 investment might have seemed like an adventurous gamble. Being valued at less than a penny, Dogecoin didn’t seem to offer much in the way of financial opportunities. The coin was largely viewed as a light-hearted novelty, a playful footnote in the larger blockchain narrative.

If you had taken a leap of faith and invested that amount in Dogecoin, you would have secured quite a significant number of Dogecoin “tokens” due to its low value. The community surrounding Dogecoin, while enthusiastic, was still relatively small. And with its bemused Shiba Inu face icon and meme origin, it was all too easy for “serious investors” to dismiss it as little more than comic relief in the high-stakes world of cryptocurrency investments.

Dogecoin Price History

The journey of Dogecoin in the past five years reveals a fascinating tale of a digital currency punching far above its weight. The coin’s value has risen significantly, with peaks that reflect the power of social media and the influence that high-profile figures like Musk can bring to bear on investments, no matter how silly they may seem. His tweets and nods of approval have often ignited frenzied buying spells among investors, leading to sharp upticks in Dogecoin’s value.

However, like many of its cryptocurrency peers, Dogecoin’s ride has not been smooth. The coin has shown a penchant for volatility, with its value sometimes swinging wildly on a day-to-day basis. But Dogecoin hasn’t just survived; it has thrived. Investors drawn to its “underdog” story and potential for high returns have begun to appreciate the opportunity it presents, contributing to Dogecoin’s notable growth.

What Would a $1,000 Investment in Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

If you had made a $1,000 investment in Dogecoin five years ago, you would have ended up with nearly 400,000 Dogecoins. At the time of Musk’s first tweet mentioning the cryptocurrency, a single Dogecoin was trading at $0.002552.

Those 391,849 Dogecoins would have ballooned in value from your initial $1,000 stake to around a whopping $71,835 as of its current trading price. These returns are a testament to the extraordinary evolution that Dogecoin has undergone.

The story of Dogecoin is far from over, and its future trajectory remains as unpredictable as ever. As with all cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is subject to the ebb and flow of market forces, the speculative whims of investors, and the unpredictability of technological and regulatory changes.

Investors would do well to remember that while cryptocurrency has the potential for high returns, this usually comes with much higher risk and volatility. Dogecoin is no exception.

