Who bought and who sold property in Somerset County from June 26-30?

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from June 26-30.

Mary Fry, executrix under the last will and testament of Mary Kociban, to Justin and Bethany Harris, Windber Borough, $75,000.

William Layton Sr. to Shameka Campbell and Bruce Dennis, Conemaugh Township, $135,100.

Addiction Powersports Inc. to 493relief LLC, Conemaugh Township, $45,000.

Frank and Joan Popovich, Francis Popovich Jr. and Li Men, Kenneth and Paula Popovich, and Susan and Chad Wolfhope, to Daniel and Mary Ann Dudas, Shade Township, $56,000.

Melissa Schrock to Gary and Jolene Smith, Somerset Borough, $120,000.

William and Karyl Shaffer to Fuschino Home Rentals LLC, Windber Borough, $25,000.

Jonna Noel (Caputa) Emerick Craig and Michael Craig to Joshua Sendek, Paint Borough, $80,000.

Dawn Nider, executrix of the estate of Joyce Elaine Miller, to Jason Werner, Quemahoning Township, $165,000.

Andrea Weimer Crawford and Grant Crawford to Lester and Kimberly Keller, Somerset Borough, $180,000.

Greg Jr. and Keri Knupp to Melissa Meyers, Jenner Township, $190,000.

Brandon Walters to Heather Robison, Somerset Borough, $65,000.

Colton Joseph Stahl to Naomi Wilson, Conemaugh Township, $150,300.

Ethel Spoone, executrix of the estate of Lester Trent, to Nathan and Jenna Marie Tressler, New Centerville Borough, $20,000.

Deborah Blambing, Mark Ott, Gregory Ott and Jeffrey Ott, as agents for Marlin Ott, by power of attorney, to Daniel Joseph and Janel Caro, Indian Lake Borough, $600,000.

Jon and Laurene Wahl to Taylor Foltz, Somerset Borough, $150,000.

Maple City Real Estate LLC to Tony and Patricia Babbie, and Wesley Babbie, Greenville Township, $35,000.

Main Street Holdings to Esther McGinnis, Jenner Township, $330,000.

Gott Family Trust by James Gott, trustee, and Cathleen Gott, trustee, to 269 Sioux Path LLC, Indian Lake Borough, $1,185,000.