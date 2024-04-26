Bought a truck in MA, paid tax. When I register in RI, do I pay tax again? | Ask the RI DMV

Q: I bought a pickup in Massachusetts and paid sales tax. When I register it in Rhode Island do I pay sales taxes again?

— Diana W.

A: When you come to register your vehicle in Rhode Island, you need to show the proof/receipt that you paid sales tax in Massachusetts. With this proof, you will just have to pay the difference between Massachusett's sales tax rate (6.25%) and Rhode Island's sales tax rate (7%).

You will also need a completed TR-1 form, Rhode Island Sales Tax form, the title to the vehicle, bill of sale, sales tax paid receipt, and Rhode Island insurance. If the title is from another state, you will need a VIN check, too. All the forms you will need and other information regarding registering a vehicle can be found on our website, dmv.ri.gov. A list of VIN stations can also be found on our website.

Reservations are still required at the Rhode Island DMV. Instructions on how to make a reservation can be found on the front page of our website. It can be found under the orange “Alerts.” You may have to “Hide Alerts” or scroll down the page to find the instructions. You can do this transaction at any of our branches.

Chuck Hollis

Chuck Hollis is assistant administrator of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles. Please email your questions to cars@providencejournal.com with “Ask the DMV” in the subject field.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: When registering truck in RI, do I pay taxes again? | Ask the RI DMV