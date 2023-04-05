Bounce House Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 6.2 Bn by the End of 2031 Attributing to the Surging Demand for Bounce House Rentals Services - TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rise in demand for bounce house rental services among residential and commercial users is anticipated to propel the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in demand for affordable bounce houses is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies to capitalize on. Changing lifestyle of people has spurred usage of bounce house games for kids in residential and commercial spaces.



The global bounce house market stood at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031.

Surge in adoption of inflatable bounce houses in shopping malls and entertainment parks in several countries is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the market. Rapidly increasing trend of kids preferring bounce houses to other entertainment games is expected to bolster market growth.

Increase in utilization of inflatable castles in village fetes and church festivals in several countries is expected to accelerate the bounce house market development.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Bounce Houses among Kids in Residential Spaces : High demand for bounce houses among kids in birthday parties and social events in residential spaces is anticipated to propel the market. Surge in demand for bounce house rental services in several countries, especially in North America, is expected to augment the market in the next few years. Rise in demand for multicolor inflatable bounce houses is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the market.



High Preference for E-commerce Channels Anticipated to Accelerate Market Development: The bounce house industry is driven by sales of products across e-commerce channels. Surge in demand for different bounce houses with unique designs has enhanced sales through online distribution channels.



Key Drivers

Rapid organized urbanization in developing countries is anticipated to drive the demand for bounce houses. Rise in number of social events, birthday parties, and family events in urban societies and communities is expected to propel the market growth.



Advances made in the e-commerce sector are anticipated to boost the market expansion. Developments made in materials used for bounce houses, such as usage of durable PVC material, is likely to broaden the market outlook in the near future. Rise in trend of usage of bounce houses as a mode of entertainment for kids is expected to boost the bounce house industry.



Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Significant improvements in lifestyle of people in the last few decades have spurred the preference for bounce house games among kids.

Rapid expansion of e-commerce channels across developing countries in the region is likely to accelerate market development in the next few years. Europe is also anticipated to be a lucrative market. Surge in popularity of fun games among kids is likely to augment the market in Asia Pacific.

North America is projected to account for major share of the global bounce house market from 2023 to 2031. Presence of several globally prominent companies in the region is likely to fuel market growth.

Surge in usage of bounce houses in the U.S. in church festivals, school programs, and village fetes is expected to augment the market.

Competition Landscape

Companies are offering bounce houses with innovative shapes and sizes in order to attract end-users. These are keen on harnessing the vast reach of e-commerce channels to increase revenue from 2023 to 2031.

Leading players are focusing on product portfolio expansion, merger & acquisition, and product innovations in order to consolidate their position in the bounce house market. Prominent companies in the market are Bounce Action, Vortex International, Bounceland, Happy Jump Inc., EINFLATABLES, Intex Development Co. Ltd., KidWise Outdoor Products INC., Smartstoy, Magic Jump, Inc., and Island Hopper.

Bounce House Market Segmentation

By Type

Bounce House Without Slide

Bounce House With Slide

Bounce House Obstacle Course



By Category

Wet Bounce House

Dry Bounce House

Wet & Dry Bounce House



By Number of Riders

1 Rider

2 Riders

3 Riders

4 Riders & More

By Age-group

Up to 3 Years

3 Years – 7 Years

Above 7 Years



By Price

Low (Up to US$ 100)

Medium (US$ 100 – US$ 300)

High (Above US$ 300)



By End-user

Residential

Commercial Malls Public Events & Fairs Hotels & Resorts Others



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Multi-brand Toy Stores Hypermarkets/Hypermarkets Others (Flagship Stores and Specialty Stores)





Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



