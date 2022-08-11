U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,325.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,424.75
    +32.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.70
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.56
    -0.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0300
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8230
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,036.62
    +1,227.64 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.67
    +37.45 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Bounty Media Closes US$1.8m Oversubscribed Pre-A Round to Fuel Southeast Asia Expansion

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounty Media ("Bounty"), pioneer of Zero Party Data technology with a platform that empowers consumers and the brands they trust, announces that they have closed an oversubscribed Pre-A round of US$1.8m. The round was led by SOSV along with Vectr Fintech Partners, ASTOR Management, Black Kite Capital, Plug and Play Ventures, Quonota Investment, High Cosmos and Revium.

Bounty Media Co-founders Claes Loberg (left), and Jake Denney (PRNewsfoto/Bounty Media)
Bounty Media Co-founders Claes Loberg (left), and Jake Denney (PRNewsfoto/Bounty Media)

"We are seeing fundamental shifts in how brands and media companies are attempting to access, use and monetize consumers' personal data", said Mark Munoz, Managing Partner of Vectr Fintech Partners, who will also be joining the board. "Bounty uniquely balances the needs of consumers and brands in an easy, transparent and regulatory compliant manner.  This solves a global problem in a highly scalable way, while empowering consumers to control their personal data."

Founded by Claes Loberg and Jake Denney in Singapore, Bounty launched in Indonesia in 2021 and has now expanded operations into three additional markets (Thailand, Malaysia, and Philippines).  The company's unique  service empowers consumers to control their personal data and be rewarded for sharing it with the advertisers they trust. Bounty already counts three of the world's seven largest advertisers as clients through Southeast Asia, including Procter & Gamble.

"We're excited to close out this oversubscribed round with this great group of investors and advisors," Loberg said. "We're now busy expanding our team in Singapore as we continue our vision of developing the foundation of a marketplace for 1 billion consumers to sell their data for $1 a day".

Bounty's partners include leading news networks, Telcos, Games and OTT partners such as Viu, Vidio, dtac and Indosat to serve a collective audience of 187 million. Bounty will continue its rollout across Southeast Asia and the rest of APAC through 2022 & 2023, expanding their content partners with a plan to reach a 1 billion person audience by the end of 2023.

"We're in the middle of a revolution in data privacy that most brands and consumers are trying to understand how to navigate. Bounty has already gained traction with their  easy and transparent solution that empowers both consumers and the brands that they trust. We can't think of a better team to take on this mission," shares William Bao Bean, Managing Director of SOSV's Orbit Startups.

About Bounty Media

Founded in November 2019 in Singapore. Bounty Media is an AdTech and MarTech platform offering a monetization solution for advertisers and publishers. www.bounty.media

About Orbit Startups

Orbit helps scale breakthrough startups from around the globe across emerging and frontier markets in Southeast and South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The program is a part of SOSV, a US venture capital firm with US$1.3 billion AUM. Notable alumni include VideoVerse, technology partner to the Olympics and the UK's Premier League; fintech pioneer BitMEX; Phable, India's largest chronic-disease management platform; ELSA Speak, Google Gradient's first investment in Asia; MarketForce, Africa's leading retail distribution system; and Dastgyr, Pakistan's aspiring Alibaba Group.

About Vectr Fintech Partners
Vectr Fintech Partners is a venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco and Hong Kong. The firm invests in early stage companies that create market transparency, liquidity, and frictionless flows of information and capital. With over 30 portfolio companies across North America and Asia the team seeks founders driving innovation in capital markets, infrastructure, deep tech and blockchain solutions.  For more information visit www.vectr.co

SOURCE Bounty Media

