U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,029.33
    -682.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Bourse Collaborates with Instinctif Partners to Develop IR Best Practice Among Listed Companies

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manama: Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Instinctif Partners MENA, an international business communications consultancy and Investor Relations (IR) advisory. The collaboration seeks to implement IR-related initiatives, which will allow Bahrain Bourse to promote best practice among listed companies, other market participants, as well as internally.

Bahrain Bourse Collaborates with Instinctif Partners to Develop IR Best Practice Among Listed Companies (PRNewsfoto/Instinctif Partners MENA)
Bahrain Bourse Collaborates with Instinctif Partners to Develop IR Best Practice Among Listed Companies (PRNewsfoto/Instinctif Partners MENA)

The collaboration will include a series of workshops as well as one-to-one sessions with listed companies, to review best practice approaches to improve communication between issuers, the investment community and other stakeholders.

Marwa AlMaskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development of Bahrain Bourse commented: "It is a distinct pleasure to collaborate with Instinctif Partners MENA. Several strategic projects will be undertaken, providing excellent opportunities for mutual growth, as well as a significant contribution to the enhancement of IR functions in the Kingdom. This cooperation will undoubtedly lead to the growth of international best practice for IR among listed companies.

"Looking ahead, we look forward to greater collaboration with Instinctif Partners MENA. We are more focused than ever on cultivating and developing best practice Investor Relations across the Kingdom," AlMaskati added.

Samantha Bartel, CEO & Managing Partner of Instinctif Partners MENA, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Bahrain Bourse on this exciting new initiative. As an Investor Relations advisory with a strong track record in the region, we welcome partnerships with similarly ambitious organisations, especially those who are committed to promoting and establishing best practice among issuers. Bahrain Bourse is doing exactly that and has already made excellent progress. We are looking forward to supporting the continuation of that journey and helping to improve the way issuers engage with the investment community."

Bahrain Bourse announced the launch of its Investor Relations Best Practice Guide in May 2021, as part of its efforts to encourage IR best practice among listed companies. The guide's purpose is to clarify the importance of the IR function and the positive impact that it can have on market valuation and competitiveness.

In April 2019, Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) officially launched the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain, with the aim of developing and enhancing Investor Relations across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The founding members of the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain include Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA), Bank ABC, Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), Bahrain Bourse, Ithmaar Holding, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and SICO BSC (c).

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities".

About Instinctif Partners MENA

Instinctif Partners is an EMEA business communications consultancy, experts in reputation, influence and communication. We help our clients to engage complex audiences, offering a comprehensive suite of communications solutions, including insight-led board level consultancy executed with creative flair. Our work delivers tangible commercial value, while communicating societal purpose. We work across borders and jurisdictions focused on delivering measurable outcomes, not producing outputs. We are big enough to deliver multi-stakeholder, co-ordinated solutions but small enough to be partners with all our clients. We employ 300 people in 10 offices across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. www.instinctif.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bourse-collaborates-with-instinctif-partners-to-develop-ir-best-practice-among-listed-companies-301384059.html

SOURCE Instinctif Partners MENA

Recommended Stories

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • Want To 'Buy The Dip?' Analysts See 55%+ Gains In These Stocks

    "Buying the dip" has worked for S&P 500 investors in this bull market. And now investors might wonder which battered stocks are ripe.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades. Corporate insiders are company officers, in high positions, with responsibility to Board members and shareholders alike for bringing in profits and stock price gains. Their positions give them a deeper knowledge

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    When I look for stocks to hold for a couple of decades, I won't be won over by short-term winners. I look for a solid track record and/or signals the company has plenty of growth ahead. And I mean growth that won't happen in one spurt -- but instead over a number of years.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading slightly lower when the markets opened Friday morning, but at 10:15 a.m. bullish volume came into the stock and propped it up. The short interest on the stock has been increasing and as of Aug. 31 the number of shares held short came in at 95.94 million, meaning 18.76%. The figure is up from 85.85 million in July. The amount of naked shorting on AMC Entertainment is not included in the number of registered shares held short and could be sig

  • Snap Up These 3 Chinese Stocks Before the Next Evergrande-Inspired Sell-off

    This week, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) became a household name for investors -- and not in a good way. Investors given a fresh reminder of the risk that comes with buying into Chinese stocks are understandably hesitant about jumping in headfirst after Monday's scare. China is going through a period of transition, and investors are right to be cautious.

  • Put a ‘collar’ on your stocks to protect yourself from a market correction

    An options strategy using what's called a collar can give you downside protection for a small price.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. If you have $500 cash right now, take advantage of the market volatility and check out these three Dividend Aristocrats that are really smart buys at current prices.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 37% to 64% Within the Next 12 Months

    Wall Street analysts don't have a crystal ball that allows them to accurately predict how stocks will perform. Here are three stocks that Wall Street analysts think will soar 41% to 64% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $18.

  • Why Indian stocks are hitting record highs day after day

    Indian bourses soared to record highs once again today, with the BSE flagship Sensex breaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever, and the Nifty 50 index inching closer to 18,000 points. In particular, the US Federal Reserve may not withdraw emergency pandemic support, as many had feared. There has also been an expectation of continued economic recovery in India as memories of the devastating Covid wave earlier this year recede.