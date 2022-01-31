U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.59
    +51.74 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,920.32
    +194.85 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,089.19
    +318.61 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.04
    +45.53 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +1.12 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1232
    +0.0080 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0050 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,442.88
    +483.68 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    +42.32 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGHL.L
  • BGHS.L

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
January 2022 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in January 2022.

Figure of the share buy back programme for January 2022

Share Buy Back Programme

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Aggregate number of transactions conducted in January 2022

0

0

Average size of the transactions

0

0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury

12,387,061

Euro share held in treasury

0

GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury

130,254

GBP share held in treasury

0

Total number of shares

12,517,315

31 January 2022

For further information please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389
François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk;

  1. results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  2. the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  3. if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba Group (BABA)?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Global Select Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 2.3% was reported by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.8% for the same period. The Fund […]

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 12% year to date, and many funds that invest heavily in the technology sector have tumbled even more. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen over 25% so far this year and is more than 55% off its all-time high. While Wood and ARK Invest's performance have been poor in recent months, the Innovation ETF has still done quite well overall.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.