U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.25
    -18.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,439.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,488.75
    -175.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.10
    -6.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.11
    +1.02 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.90
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    -3.91 (-13.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4390
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,852.23
    +355.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.68
    +64.50 (+6.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Newsletter February 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Good morning,

Please find enclosed BGHL February 2021 Newsletter.


Best regards,
Enquiries:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP
Email: info@bgam-uk.com

This document is issued by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP. which is authorised and regulated in the conduct of investment business by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of Guernsey. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is registered with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme under article 1.107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act. All investment is subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the price of shares in Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited can fall as well as rise. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP., One Vine Street, London W1J 0AH, United Kingdom.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

    Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese photo editing app Meitu Inc rose as much as 14.4% on Monday morning after the company said it had bought $40 million of cryptocurrencies. The beauty-focussed technology firm said in a Sunday evening exchange filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5. Meitu is the latest company to say it will hold cryptocurrencies as part of its treasury operations.

  • Gold rebounds from 9-month trough on U.S. stimulus, lower bond yields

    Gold rebounded on Monday from a nine-month low hit last week, as bond yields retreated and the passage of a massive U.S. stimulus package boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,707.81 per ounce by 0523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.4% to $1,704.90.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • JPMorgan Sends Its Private Clients a Primer on Crypto

    The report, which was produced in February 2021 and obtained by CoinDesk Friday, has been distributed to clients of JPMorgan Private Bank, which requires a minimum balance of $10 million to open an account.

  • Stocks Drop With U.S. Futures; Crude Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell alongside U.S. equity futures Monday as higher Treasury yields tempered optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan and the economic growth outlook. Crude oil jumped.Tech shares slid and China led the regional retreat with the CSI 300 tumbling some 3%. Nasdaq 100 futures underperformed while European contracts pointed higher. Ten-year Treasury yields ticked up along with the dollar. U.S. stocks had rebounded Friday and the 10-year yield touched 1.6% after jobs data beat estimates.Oil surged after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, though output seemed to be unaffected. Meanwhile, the U.S. spending plan moves to the House following Senate passage of the legislation. The bill’s progress and strong Chinese export data bolstered economic prospects.At the same time, inflation risks and higher long-term borrowing costs are fueling concerns over equity valuations, especially for high-growth tech stocks. Treasury yields are rising on a stronger economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said Friday, playing down the need for a monetary policy response.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market but a lot of this is also priced in.”Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares will be in focus after an attack on the company’s business email software threatened to morph into a global cybersecurity crisis.Here are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:45 a.m. in London. Nasdaq 100 contracts slid 1.1%. The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday.Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 1.3%.Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2%. The CSI 300 Index fell 3.4%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.42 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5253 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1903, down 0.1%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 1.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.77%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.7% to $67.23 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,706 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Europe’s Vaccine Missteps Alarm Stock Investors Around the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s vaccine blunders are alarming some of the world’s top investors, who see economic growth imperiled by a slow pace of business reopenings.While the region’s stocks are riding the global rally and faring well against the selloff in U.S. big tech, prolonged lockdowns threaten the economic recovery. Investors are taking notice. European equity funds have recorded three weeks of outflows, with Bank of America Corp. and BlackRock Investment Institute warning that the continued virus outbreak could hurt trading strategies in the single-currency bloc.“The Europeans desperately need to accelerate the pace of their vaccine rollout if they want to get a handle on the virus,” said Seema Shah, the London-based chief strategist at Principal Global Investors Ltd., which manages $544 billion. “Bureaucracy and confused messaging from governments has weighed on the process.”Principal prefers U.S. equities over Europe, citing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill as economic fuel. Europe’s recovery fund “pales in comparison,” she said.Plagued by political infighting, supply disruptions and public resistance, continental Europe is far behind in distributing the vaccine. The EU has administered 8 doses per 100 people, compared with 33 for the U.K. and 25 for the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. A delay of one to two months in reopening could cost the EU economy between 50 billion and 100 billion euros in lost output, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. “At the risk of sounding like doomsdayers, we unfortunately have to repeat that the sluggish pace of vaccination continues to jeopardize the recovery in the eurozone,” wrote Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING Belgium SA in Brussels.There is some progress. In Germany, the infection rate in people over the age of 80 has plummeted by about 80% since late December as doctors prioritize giving shots to the elderly. Thanks to new supply pacts and increased production, the EU may be able to vaccinate 75% of its adult population by the end of August, about two months earlier than previously forecast, according to London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd.In the eyes of investors, that could still be too late. “These are the critical summer months,” wrote Bank of America strategists including Athanasios Vamvakidis. “Losing a second tourist season is a risk for the EU.”The bank expects the euro to weaken to $1.15 by year-end from a current level of $1.19, citing “American exceptionalism” as the driving force. The U.S. is vaccinating people faster and its total fiscal support is up to six times greater than the EU’s recovery fund. Plus, American shoppers have saved more money to spend after the pandemic, Bank of America strategists said. The rally has left European stocks looking expensive relative to the U.K., and by some measures stocks are already pricing in a full recovery. The Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading at 18 times estimated earnings, compared with 14 times for the FTSE 100.The Stoxx 600 Travel and Leisure Index is near pre-pandemic levels, despite depressed earnings and warnings that business travel won’t return anytime soon. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it could take until the middle of the decade for business to fully recover.“Valuations are very high,” said Miguel Angel Garcia, chief investment officer at Diaphanum Valores in Madrid. “We have reduced our exposure to European equities recently and are currently underweight.” Of course, there’s a bull case for some sectors, even in a slow growth environment. Banks are the third-biggest industry weighting in the Stoxx 600 and stand to profit from rising bonds yields and booming markets for IPOs. “At a security level, we are finding plenty of opportunities,” said Suzanne Hutchins, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. On an index basis, “European equities are more challenged.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • To get the next stimulus check, you may need to hustle with your taxes

    The bill that passed the Senate makes payments harder to get. Your tax return might help.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Break Back Through to 3% as Treasury Yields Climb

    U.S mortgage rates climb back through to 3% levels for the first time since July. Further increases will begin to test buyer demand on a more significant scale…

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just in meme stocks that the fate of short sellers is a key theme. Short bets are increasingly in vogue in the $21 trillion Treasuries market, with crucial implications across asset classes.The benchmark 10-year yield reached 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged. Stronger-than-expected job creation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s seeming lack of concern, for now, with leaping long-term borrowing costs have emboldened traders. In one telltale sign of which way they’re leaning, demand to borrow 10-year notes in the repurchase-agreement market is so great that rates have gone negative, likely part of a move to short the maturity.The trifecta of more fiscal stimulus ahead, ultra-easy monetary policy and an accelerating vaccination campaign is helping bring a post-pandemic reality into view. There are of course risks to the bearish bond scenario. Most prominently, yields could rise to the point that they spook stocks, and tighten financial conditions generally -- a key metric the Fed is focused on for guiding policy. Even so, Wall Street analysts can’t seem to lift year-end yield forecasts fast enough.“There’s a lot of tinder being put now on this fire for higher yields,” said Margaret Kerins, global head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The question is what is the point that higher yields are too high and really put pressure on risk assets and push Powell into action” to try and tamp them down.Share prices have already shown signs of vulnerability to increasing yields, especially tech-heavy stocks. Another area at risk is the housing market -- a bright spot for the economy -- with mortgage rates jumping.The surge in yields and growing confidence in the economic recovery prompted a slew of analysts to recalibrate expectations for 10-year rates this past week. For example, TD Securities and Societe Generale lifted their year-end forecasts to 2% from 1.45% and 1.50%, respectively.Asset managers, for their part, flipped to most net short on 10-year notes since 2016, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.Auction PressureIn the days ahead, however, BMO is eyeing 1.75% as the next key mark, a level last seen in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic sent markets into a chaotic frenzy.A fresh dose of long-end supply next week may make short positions even more attractive, especially after record-low demand for last month’s 7-year auction served as a trigger to push 10-year yields above 1.6%. The Treasury will sell a total of $62 billion in 10- and 30-year debt.With expectations for inflation and growth taking flight, traders are signaling that they anticipate the Fed may have to respond more quickly than it’s indicated. Eurodollar futures now reflect a quarter-point hike in the first quarter of 2023, but they’re starting to suggest that it could come in late 2022. Fed officials have projected they’d keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023.So while the market is leaning toward loftier yields, the interplay between bonds and stocks is bound to be a huge focus going forward.“There’s definitely that momentum, but the question is how well risky assets adjust to the new paradigm,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “We’ll be watching next week, when the dust settles after the payrolls data, how Treasuries react and how risky assets react to the rise in yields.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMarch 8: Wholesale trade sales/inventoriesMarch 9: NFIB small business optimismMarch 10: MBA mortgage applications; CPI; average weekly earnings; monthly budget statementMarch 11: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; JOLTS job openings: household change in net worthMarch 12: PPI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar is empty before the March 17 policy decisionThe auction calendar:March 8: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 9: 42-day cash-management bills; 3-year notesMarch 10: 10-year notesMarch 11: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year bondsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman said the receipt of a tax refund indicates "something's radically wrong," since the money returned to filers could otherwise have accrued value over the period it stood in the government's possession.

  • Asia shares mostly lower; oil prices advance

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday despite hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. stimulus package passed the Senate over the weekend. Heavy selling of shares in technology companies helped drag benchmarks lower in Japan and South Korea after early gains. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.3% after China’s foreign minister made ominous comments about the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sees Oil Soar Past Gulf’s Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What the future holds for Exxon

    Is the market telling us that in the not too distant future, oil will no longer be sine qua non for Exxon, or even that Exxon will be driven out of business? Maybe to both, though not quite yet.

  • How Biden's stimulus checks bill can cut your health insurance costs

    New premium subsidies could extend coverage to more than a million Americans.

  • IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income

    “These transactions are not anonymous,” the IRS' national fraud counsel said. “We see you.”

  • The next stimulus check: What's still ahead, before you'll get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Oil Jumps Above $71 After Key Saudi Crude Terminal Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted.Futures in London jumped as much as 2.9% to the highest since January 2020 before easing slightly. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was targeted on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand -- and, as such, is one of the world’s most protected facilities.The assault follows a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. The new U.S. administration has also carried out airstrikes in Syria last month on sites it said were connected with Iran-backed groups.Oil’s rally accelerated last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to keep output steady in April. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.The broader market is also being supported by bullish Chinese export data and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to pass his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in American history.“It’s a perfect mix of bullish news at the moment,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore. “It does seem that these attacks are picking up in frequency, so the market may need to price in some risk premium.”The rally north of $70 a barrel means a big headache for Asian refiners, which are warning that the rapid surge and spike in volatility will hurt demand and whittle away still-tight processing margins. Saudi Arabia has also boosted the official selling prices of its crude to buyers in the region for April.See also: Three Reasons Attack Won’t Spike Oil Prices: David FicklingThe Sunday attack is the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • ECB Confronts Shifting Markets as Economy Stays Frozen: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials will set policy this week against a backdrop of investors betting on a global upturn even as the euro zone remains mired in pandemic lockdowns and painfully slow vaccinations.President Christine Lagarde will need to test her institution’s current stimulus plans against the challenges presented by those contrasting situations. While some of her colleagues have signaled concern over rising global bond yields, driven partly by the faster vaccine drive and bigger stimulus plans of the U.S., others are taking it in their stride for now. Investors will be watching Monday’s bond-buying data to see if the ECB ramped up purchases last week.Meanwhile the ECB will assess the damage to growth from another lost quarter, with lockdowns throughout the euro region freezing activity as health authorities’ immunization efforts struggle to gain traction compared with the U.K. and U.S. Along with the decision on Thursday, Lagarde will unveil new quarterly forecasts at a press conference.Where the Frankfurt institution can take some comfort is that it already has extensive stimulus in place. The centerpiece of that is its pandemic purchase program, whose original aim was to keep yields in check. That’s currently set to last at least another year.But sooner or later, as officials observe how a recovery takes shape, they are going to have to decide whether the support currently pledged with that tool is enough.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ECB has emphasized its intention to maintain favorable financing conditions in an effort to support the recovery. We anticipate a clear message from the Governing Council that higher bond yields are triggering an unwarranted tightening of conditions.”--Maeva Cousin, David Powell and Jamie Rush. For full preview, click here.Elsewhere, Canada, Serbia and Kazakhstan are among countries with interest-rate decisions, the OECD presents its latest economic forecasts, and the U.K. will release data that may show the initial impact of post-Brexit trading.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors in the U.S. are watching for the latest consumer price data Wednesday as debate heats up over fears of inflation rising in pockets of the economy. Other reports due out this week include updates on the federal budget, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment. Federal Reserve policy makers are in blackout ahead of the central bank’s next meeting on March 16-17.President Joe Biden’s signature $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill passed the Senate on Saturday, following a more than 25-hour marathon of amendment votes that was completed only after a lengthy interruption while Democrats settled an intra-party dispute over unemployment aid. The measure, the American Rescue Plan Act, now heads back to the House, where Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said a vote will be held Tuesday.Bank of Canada policy makers meeting Wednesday are likely to indicate they have no plans to withdraw stimulus from the economy any time soon, even as they prepare to adjust their quantitative easing program.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaA turning point in the U.K.’s pandemic response is due on Monday, when schools in England reopen. The measure is an initial step unveiled as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the economy as vaccinations roll out.Britain’s other pressing economic challenge, its exit from the European Union, may feature in gross domestic product for January. That report on Friday will reveal a glimpse of the growth impact from the country’s new trading relationship with the bloc as of the start of this year, in addition to the third lockdown.The U.K.’s two most senior economic policy makers will also speak, with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey delivering a speech, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak testifying to Parliament’s Treasury Committee about last week’s budget.In the euro region, policy makers will be bound to a quiet period before the ECB decision later in the week. German industrial production data for January on Monday will signal how the factory base there is weathering the global slump and a continuing lockdown.Elsewhere on the European continent, Serbia’s central bank will release its latest policy decision on Thursday, showing whether officials will keep the interest rate on hold at 1% for a third month after a surprise cut to that level in December.Data on Tuesday will probably show the South African economy still contracted from a year earlier in the three months through December, even as it’s expected to reflect strong quarter-on-quarter annualized expansion. Israel will move into the next stage of reopening its economy from lockdown restrictions, with restaurants and cafes that will be allowed to open for full service in the world’s most vaccinated country.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaChinese inflation numbers on Wednesday and credit figures for February will all be closely watched after PMIs pointed to slowing momentum for the world’s No. 2 economy. Trade data on Sunday showed exports surged in the first two months of the year, reflecting strong global demand for manufactured goods, though figures were partly skewed by the low base in 2020 when the economy was in lockdown.Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks on Monday ahead of a policy review later this month. The words of one of the principal architects of yield-curve control will be closely scrutinized for possible signaling from the central bank of what is in the pipeline.A raft of data including household spending, wages and bankruptcies will show how the Japanese economy was faring during the state of emergency, while revised GDP figures for the last quarter may show slightly slower growth after the release of weaker capital spending data last week.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaIn Chile on Monday, look for year-on-year inflation data to come in right around the 3% target, where expectations appear well-anchored, yet again.On Tuesday, Mexico’s inflation reports are the next-to-last price readings before the central bank’s March 25 meeting. The figures here may keep a quarter-point interest rate cut in play.In Brazil events have overtaken policy, with the February report out Thursday expected to show inflation bumping up against the top of target range. Economists see a strong likelihood of a half-point interest rate increase at next week’s central bank meeting while swap traders have priced that in with six more to follow by year-end.Later in the day, Argentina’s statistics agency posts consumer price data, and Peru’s central bank is expected to keep the key rate unchanged at 0.25%.The week concludes with January reports on Brazilian retail sales and Mexico’s industrial production.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.