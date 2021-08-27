Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): NSM

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the "Company")

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Half-Yearly Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements

The Company has submitted its Half-Yearly Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2021 (the “Half-Yearly Financial Report”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Annual Financial Report is also available for download from www.bgholdingltd.com.

