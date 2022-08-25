U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.97
    +28.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,070.78
    +101.55 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,549.60
    +118.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.39
    +21.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.70
    -2.19 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4700
    -0.6240 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,553.20
    -131.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.27
    +3.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Nsm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGHL.L
  • BGHS.L
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)


Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the "Company")

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Half-Yearly Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements

The Company has submitted its Annual Financial Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the “Half-Yearly Financial Report”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Annual Financial Report is also available for download from www.bgholdingltd.com.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan +44(0) 20 3751 5389

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary +44(0) 1481 702400

27 August 2020

Website: www.bgholdingltd.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Snowflake earnings top Wall Street estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Snowflake stock popping after better-than-expected earnings.

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how value investor David Abrams is holding onto these 10 stocks in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Value Investor David Abrams is Holding Onto These 5 Stocks in 2022. David Abrams currently serves as […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft

    Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft have been highlighted in this Earnings Trends article.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, trims full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Salesforce earnings, its $10 billion stock buyback program, and some potential catalysts for the company.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • Tesla's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split is now live, but investors should be focusing on the company itself.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) 70% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for...

  • Ulta Beauty Q2 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

    Ulta Beauty shares have taken off over the last three months, tacking on an impressive 17% in value and crushing the S&P 500's return of 4.6%.

  • Why Splunk's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The company delivered solid results for its fiscal Q2, but lowered its guidance for annual recurring revenue for the year.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Nvidia says inventory, macroeconomic issues caused Q2 slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia Q2 earnings.