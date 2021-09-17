U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,737.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,500.00
    -17.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.10
    -0.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    +0.65 (+3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9590
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,903.47
    -313.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.84
    -9.45 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.79
    +10.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS

acting on behalf of various funds

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



NortonLifeLock Inc.

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

16th September 2021

(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.01 common

ISIN: US6687711084

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

425,613

0.07%

(2) Derivatives CFD (other than options):

38,176

0.00%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

492,300

0.08%

TOTAL:

956,089

0.15%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Class of relevant security:

2.000% Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes August 2022

ISIN: US668771AA66

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

6,856,000

1.09%

(2) Derivatives CFD (other than options):

644,000

0.10%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

7,500,000

1.19%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit USD

USD 0.01 common

Sale

5,355

26.13

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

USD

USD 0.01 common

CFD

Increasing a short position

505

26.13

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached ?

YES

Date of disclosure:

17th September 2021

Contact name:



Deborah Gewinner

Telephone number:



+44 203 751 54 12

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS

acting on behalf of various funds

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:

NortonLifeLock Inc.

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of securities to which option or derivative relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

USD 0.01 common

Call option

sold

492,300

32

American

14th April 2022

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:





In addition to our short position in convertible bonds and common shares, we opened on 14th September 2021 a short position (sold) on 492,300 listed American calls (1 option = 1 underlying share), strike USD 32, expiring on 14th April 2022.



It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, Tesla Strong Amid ARK Sales; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • PBOC Injects $14 Billion as Evergrande Debt Woes Roil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the financial system in a sign the authorities are seeking to soothe market nerves frayed by concern over quarter-end funding needs and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.The People’s Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis via seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month the authorities added more than 10 billion

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • MassMutual fined $4 million for failing to monitor GameStop booster Kevin Gill

    Massachusetts regulators are fining MassMutual $4 million and ordering it to overhaul its social-media policies after accusing the company of failing to supervise an employee whose online cheerleading of GameStop's stock helped launch the frenzy that shook Wall Street earlier this year.

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned debt-ridden property giant Evergrande Group that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption that it is "too big to fail". It was the first commentary to appear in state-backed media casting doubt on a government bailout for the country's No.2 property developer, whose shares fell on Friday for the fifth consecutive day amid concerns it is heading for default. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers and investors, with regulators warning its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Roger Federer invested early in this shoe company — its stock has skyrocketed out of the gate

    The rally in On Holding continues since its recent IPO, which is probably bringing smiles to the face of tennis great Roger Federer.