U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,172.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,898.25
    -28.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.30
    +11.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.14
    -1.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -0.97 (-5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0500
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,734.42
    +4,174.91 (+8.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.09
    +115.19 (+10.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.03
    +12.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - RSA Insurance Group Plc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management LP

Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS

acting on behalf of various funds

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



RSA Insurance Group Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

23rd April 2021

(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

GBP 100p ordinary

ISIN: GB00BKKMKR23

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

250,530

0.0242%

(2) Derivatives CFD (other than options):

18,553,228

1.7887%

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

18,803,758

1.8129 %

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

GBP

GBP 100p ordinary

CFD

Decrease a long position

10,636

682.60

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached ?

NO

Date of disclosure:

26th April 2021

Contact name:



Deborah Gewinner

Telephone number:



+44 203 751 54 12

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba must seek suitors, another big shareholder says, after CVC's $21 billion offer

    Toshiba Corp's second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to undergo a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, saying potential acquirers were deterred by the company's comments on wanting to remain listed. The comments by 3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, come as a $21 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners earlier this month has sparked expectations for a bidding war for the Japanese company. While Toshiba dismissed that offer citing a lack of details, CVC has not thrown in the towel and sources have said some other private equity investors are also considering making bids.

  • Bitcoin Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak, Climbs Above $52K

    The bellwether cryptocurrency was changing hands around $52,150, with hourly buyer volume at the highest since April 23.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • From Spotify to Minecraft, Sweden Proves Fertile Ground for Unicorns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s capital has bred more tech unicorns per capita than any other region in the world save for Silicon Valley.Spotify Technology SA and Minecraft maker Mojang AB put Sweden on the map for startups valued at more than $1 billion and spawned a new generation of entrepreneurs. The Nordic country ranked first in Europe in cumulative capital invested per capita in the past five years, ahead of Ireland and the U.K., according to a tech industry report by venture capital firm Atomico.The secret sauce includes technology and its intersection across a broad range of industries, from music streaming and gaming to how we pay for stuff and increasingly charge our cars. The dynamics are also evolving as early tech founders and backers allocate some of their vast wealth to the latest crop of startups.Only this month, payments firm Trustly Group AB became the latest example in a long line of Swedish startups to see its valuation soar into unicorn territory. Its chief executive officer says it’s no coincidence so many are emerging on his home turf.“There is some kind of climate here where Swedes are quick to test new services and products,” Oscar Berglund said in an interview. “It’s like there’s an ecosystem of funding and expertise.”Examples include the venture capital fund Norrsken, Swedish for Northern Lights, launched by Niklas Adalberth, the co-founder of payments platform Klarna Bank AB that has been valued at $31 billion; Niklas Zennstrom of Skype Inc. fame started Atomico in 2006 with a mission to invest in “Europe’s most ambitious tech founders;” and Spotify co-founder Martin Lorentzon is putting some of his $6 billion fortune into investment vehicle Cervantes Capital AB.“At 0.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, Stockholm currently has the highest number of tech unicorns per capita in the world except for Silicon Valley,” Sarah Guemouri, co-author of Atomico’s State of European Tech report, said in an interview, citing data for cities with more than one unicorn and 500,000 inhabitant.“I see great opportunities to invest in Swedish small and medium-sized companies,” Lorentzon said in an interview. “Sweden has fantastic entrepreneurs and good corporate governance.”Investors appear to agree, with the country already attracting 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in venture capital so far this year, compared with 2.9 billion euros for the whole of 2020, according to researcher Dealroom.co.Entreprenaurial RootsSweden has a long history of investing going back to the Wallenberg and Stenbeck families, who together still control much of the country’s stock market. More recently, Wallenberg-backed EQT AB has grown into one of the biggest private equity firms in Europe.As a share of GDP, the amount of private equity capital, including venture capital, raised in Sweden is second only to Luxembourg in the European Union, consultancy Copenhagen Economics said. Private equity investment has boosted the Swedish economy by 4.7% since 2007, it added.The fundraising is particularly evident in the country’s fintech sector, where the policy agency Tillväxtanalys estimates there are as many as 450 active companies. The agency’s Eva Alfredsson, who recently authored a report on the industry, points to several reasons international fintechs such as Klarna and Trustly have made Sweden their home.“Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world and a country in which it’s easy to start and run companies,” Alfredsson said in an interview. She added the nation was “early to digitalize,” citing a government-subsidized program for home computers in the 1990s that “spread IT-competence to the whole population.”As one of the world’s most cashless societies, combined with its tech-savvy population, Sweden has provided a platform for fintechs and new payment methods to flourish, according to Swedish Financial Technology Association Secretary General Louise Grabo.“New regulations such as the Payments Services Directive have opened up the financial sector for more innovation and competition,” Grabo said.Technological factors are driving successes in other parts of the economy too. For example, vegan drink-maker Oatly AB is considering a $10 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said last month.“The business investment scene in Sweden has become much more interesting than maybe 10 years ago,” said David Sonnek, the CEO of Industrifonden and one of Oatly’s early-stage investors.Digital AdvantageOne of the best things about the region’s investment prospects is its people, according to early-stage investor Par-Jorgen Parson, who backed Spotify over a decade ago. “Employees are far ahead in digital development, compared to many other countries,” said Parson, whose Northzone holds Klarna and iZettle AB in its portfolio.Sweden benefits from a “low cost of talent and loyalty to business goals rather than the self-serving, international mindset of most startups,” Parson said, adding that a lack of hierarchy and a good level of education “means that you will come a long way with limited capital.”The education system also reflects the country’s international outlook, according to Bo Becker, the Cevian Capital Professor of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics.Despite a Social Democrat-led government and continued support for a welfare state, the system “is built to work for large companies,” Becker said, citing education, favorable regulations and the tax system.Startups that thrived have also spurred on others. There’s “a vibrant ecosystem of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who have been part of generational companies, such as Spotify,” said Cameron McLain, who co-founded and runs Giant Ventures in London. “These successes produce role models, experienced talent, and capital which then generates further successes, and the flywheel continues.”McLain said Swedish consumers care deeply about societal and environmental issues. Combined with favorable government legislation “it’s a great place to launch impact companies.”For Trustly’s CEO, who plans to raise almost $1 billion through an IPO in Stockholm soon, all of these factors add up to “some kind of cross-fertilization.”“It has been an important part of our journey that we have grown up in Sweden, absolutely.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I saved $1.1M for retirement, earn $128K and have $56,000 on my mortgage. Can I afford my dream car — a Nissan GTR?

    Can I afford my dream car? Dealership appraised my current car, which I paid cash for, at $6,500, but I may end up keeping it as there are some activities I don’t/can’t do in the GTR (e.g. 1. Can I afford my dream car?

  • Philips lifts 2021 forecast as Q1 sales soar amid pandemic

    Philips posted a hefty jump in quarterly profit on Monday and nudged its expectations for 2021 higher as the coronavirus pandemic drives demand for its hospital equipment and personal health appliances. The Dutch health technology company said core earnings surged 74% in the first quarter to 362 million euros ($438 million) compared with the year earlier period, on a 9% rise in comparable sales, easily beating analysts' expectations. "Revenue growth was a bit stronger than we originally expected", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told reporters.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Sports Betting And Casino Company Super Group Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    Super Group Holding Co, owner of Betway and Spin, is going public with a SPAC deal to bring the global online sports betting and casino company public. The SPAC Deal: Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH). Betway is an online sports betting company, and Spin is a multi-brand online casino. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion. Shares will trade as SGHC on the NYSE after the merger is complete. Current shareholders of Sports Entertainment Acquisition will own 9.3% of the new company. About Super Group: Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company says it can scale into new markets and has proprietary marketing and data analytics to improve the customer experience. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021. The company says it has over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers. Super Group’s Betway brand has become well-known around the world with over 60 brand partnerships. Betway is a partner with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association. Betway is also a brand partner of the English Premier League team West Ham United and eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas. Growth Ahead: One of Super Group's biggest pushes is to expand into the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting market. The company has entered into an agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation for the rights to 10 U.S. states. Among the 10 states are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, which have all legalized online sports betting. The first U.S. bet under the partnership was taken in March. Super Group and Digital Gaming Corporation are working to add additional licenses outside the initial 10 states. Additional growth could come from mergers and acquisitions, according to the company’s presentation. The company will look to add companies with high value technology stacks, and business-to-consumer online casino and sports betting companies. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Financials: At close of the SPAC deal, Super Group will be debt free and have over $200 million in cash. The company had net gaming revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020 and EBTIDA of $259 million on a pro forma basis. Revenue in 2020 was split with 48% in the Americas, 21% in Europe, 12% in Africa and 18% in other regions. Super Group is estimating net gaming revenue of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and $1.8 billion in fiscal 2022. EBITDA estimates are $350 million in fiscal 2021 and $420 million in fiscal 2022. Super Group is estimating compounded annual revenue growth of 23.1% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 compared to 20.2% for Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) and 50.9% for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Super Group has EBITDA margins of 23.6%, beating Flutter’s 21.3% and the negative 23.1% from DraftKings. The SPAC deal values Super Group at 2.6x estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings shares trade at 4.8x and 14.9x this valuation respectively. Price Action: Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp closed at $9.83 on Friday. Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • GameStop's Departing Executives Getting $290M Worth Of Vested Stocks On Their Way Out

    This year's rise in the share price of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has created a windfall for some departing executives. Executives who are leaving the organization are getting vested stocks valued at roughly $290 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The executives' separation agreements include terms that allow stock they were awarded while working at the company to vest when they leave. The company's Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who will be stepping down by July 31, has 1.1 million restricted shares, valued at about $169 million as of Friday's close. Frank Hamlin, who resigned as chief customer officer in March, had restricted shares valued at $33.5 million as of Friday. The company's merchandising chief Chris Homeister, who is planning to leave the company, has 289,000 restricted shares valued at around $43.6 million as of Friday. Former GameStop finance chief James Bell had restricted shares of $43.6 million as of Friday. Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. as well as other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) skyrocketed in January amid a rally fueled by retail traders belonging to the subreddit channel r/WallStreetBets. The traders bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop's shares jumped last week after its CEO said he would leave before the end of July. On April 13, the company said it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million due in two years, a move that would leave the company mostly debt-free. GameStop's shares closed at $151.18 on Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked Last Week. Here’s This Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.

  • The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

    The United States is ramping up natural gas production in a big way, and is set to grow to a new record in 2020

  • Bears in Charge Ahead of AMD Report

    AMD has failed to match the performance of NVIDIA and Intel so far in 2021, slumping to an 8% year-to-date loss.