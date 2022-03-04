U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.52
    -60.97 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,381.58
    -413.08 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,318.11
    -219.83 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.27
    -31.14 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.55
    +5.88 (+5.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.20
    +21.30 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.41 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0151 (-1.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    -0.1120 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    -0.0124 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9500
    -0.5110 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,833.52
    -2,321.24 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.46
    -13.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.63
    -195.22 (-2.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - Clinigen Group Plc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management LP

Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS

acting on behalf of various funds

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Clinigen Group plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

3rd March 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.1p ordinary

ISIN: GB00B89J2419

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

5,756,807

4.31%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

5,756,807

4.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

0.1p ordinary

Purchase

5,451

919.00

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



none

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

4th March 2022

Contact name:



Deborah Gewinner

Telephone number*:



+44 203 751 54 12

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Sinking This Week

    The company's fourth-quarter net loss was far deeper than expected; a raft of analyst price target cuts didn't help, either.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Curaleaf Stock Could Use a Win. The Cannabis Seller Is Looking Ahead to Northeast Recreational Sales.

    The world's biggest licensed cannabis seller, Curaleaf Holdings, nearly doubled its sales in 2021, but its 2022 guidance wasn't as strong as analysts expected.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Rocket's Earnings Report Shows Why Mortgage Bankers Don't Get Big Multiples

    After seeing the stock of so many mortgage banking firms, including Rocket, get pummeled over the past year or so, it's easy to see why he would think that way. Rocket stock is trading down nearly 68% from its 52-week high but is trading basically flat year to date. Is it time to consider this stock as a turnaround play?

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Why Broadcom’s Earnings Are Good News for Nvidia and Other Chip Stocks

    Broadcom stock is jumping after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings—and that could be good news for shares of Nvidia and other chip companies. After Thursday’s close, Broadcom reported a profit of $8.39 per share, beating forecasts for $8.23, on sales of $7.7 billion, edging out predictions for $7.5 billion. Broadcom also raised its second-quarter guidance to $7.9 billion, ahead of the consensus for $7.4 billion.

  • These 2 Metrics Drove a Strong Quarter for SoFi

    The one-stop-shop financial services platform SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently turned in strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. In Q4, SoFi saw the number of members on its platform grow by 523,000 and jump to 3.46 million overall.