Is Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) Potentially Undervalued?

Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Boustead Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Boustead Plantations Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Boustead Plantations Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 8.89% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boustead Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR0.85, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Boustead Plantations Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Boustead Plantations Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Boustead Plantations Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BPLANT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BPLANT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BPLANT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Boustead Plantations Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Boustead Plantations Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

