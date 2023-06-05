Boustead Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:BPLANT) largest shareholders are public companies with 58% ownership, individual investors own 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Boustead Plantations Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Boustead Holdings Berhad owns 57% of the company

Institutional ownership in Boustead Plantations Berhad is 12%

A look at the shareholders of Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Boustead Plantations Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boustead Plantations Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Boustead Plantations Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Boustead Plantations Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Boustead Plantations Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Boustead Holdings Berhad with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 0.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Boustead Plantations Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Boustead Plantations Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM34m worth of stock in the RM1.5b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Boustead Plantations Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 58% of Boustead Plantations Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

