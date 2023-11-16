Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.015

The board of Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.015 per share on the 1st of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.6%, which is around the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Boustead Singapore

Boustead Singapore's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Boustead Singapore's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.05 total annually to SGD0.04. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Boustead Singapore has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Boustead Singapore's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Boustead Singapore's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Boustead Singapore might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Boustead Singapore that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.