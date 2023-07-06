Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.025

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) will pay a dividend of SGD0.025 on the 18th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.7%.

Boustead Singapore's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Boustead Singapore's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.06, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.04. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Boustead Singapore has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Boustead Singapore's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Boustead Singapore might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Boustead Singapore that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

