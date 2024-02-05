From a boutique to a hotel, these 8 businesses opened recently in the Wilmington area

Owner Bill Praschak of Fully Loaded Defense LLC at a ribbon cutting.

Concealed carry classes offered in Wilmington

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 24 for Fully Loaded Defense at 4212 Oleander Drive in Wilmington. It offers concealed carry classes, women-only classes, firearm defense, home strategy planning, and basic pistol training in North Carolina. Details: www.fullyloadeddefensellc.com.

Pictured from left, Tracy Green, Richard D'Anjolell and Carol Magnani (Chamber ambassadors), Bri Melchor, Ben Hardison, Mary Hardison (owner), Jeb Hardison and Felica Sexton (Chamber board of directors).

Yoga studio opens in Southport

The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 30 for Celestial Sunshine Yoga. Mary Hardison is the owner and operator of the business,which is located at 5503 Rob Gandy Blvd., Suite 1D in Southport. The yoga studio offers daily classes, retreats and special events. Details: https://www.celestialsunshineyoga.com/.

A walk-in medical center opens in Southport

Carolina Quick Care, a walk-in medical center, is now open in Southport. The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9 at noon. The medical center is located at 5010 Southport Crossing Way.

The Burrows Family recently opened a yogurt shop in Surf City, N.C.

Frozen yogurt shop opens in Surf City

The Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Phroyo, a frozen yogurt shop. The shop opened by the Burrows Family is located in Surf City Crossing at 13775 N.C. 50, Suite 101, Surf City, and offers 10 variety of flavors and even more toppings.

New health services opens in Wilmington

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will hold a ceremony for RHA Health Services on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at 1928 S. 16th St., Wilmington. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. RHA Health Services assists individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health and substance use needs live their best lives. Details: https://rhahealthservices.org/.

New boutique in Wilmington's historic district holds grand opening

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rosie Revolution, a boutique vintage clothing warehouse. The grand opening event will be held Friday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. The boutique is located at 22 N. Front St., Wilmington. The shop also carries hats, handbags, jewelry, shoes and more. Details: rosierevolution.com.

Tru by Hilton Leland Wilmington is located at 1462 Olde Waterford Way, Leland, N.C.

New hotel opens in Leland

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Jan. 30 for Tru by Hilton Leland Wilmington. The hotel is located at 1462 Olde Waterford Way, Leland. The hotel offers free breakfast, Wi-Fi, a lobby with work space, a game zone, and a 24/7 market.

Open house held for healthy café

The Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house and ribbon cutting on Feb. 2 for Coastal Blends of Holly Ridge. The cafe offers nutritional snacks and drinks, protein coffees, fruit smoothies, espressos and protein shakes. The business is located at 1061 E. Ocean Road, Holly Ridge.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New businesses in Wilmington, NC, include Rosie Revolution, Hilton hotel