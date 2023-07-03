A boutique hotel is planned for Walker's Point. It's proposed by Movida's operator.

A Walker's Point boutique hotel is planned for a site that now includes a small home (right).

A 32-room boutique hotel with a restaurant is planned for Walker's Point − just the second such project in that booming Milwaukee neighborhood.

Known as The High Life, the five-story building is to be developed at 614 S. Sixth St.

That's just south of Movida at Hotel Madrid, a Spanish restaurant and events venue operated by SED Group − which is behind The High Life project.

SED Group, also known as StandEatDrink LLC, plans to seek zoning approval from the Common Council this fall, said Aaron Gersonde, an SED Group partner. The project will take 12 to 18 months to construct.

The High Life will feature a restaurant and bar along with parking on its ground floor, Gerdone told the Journal Sentinel, with hotel rooms on the upper floors.

The development site will include a home that will be demolished as well as space that includes Movida's patio, he said. Susio LLC, a group led by Gersonde, bought that home in May 2022 for $225,000, according to city assessment records.

"We've been working on this for a pretty long time," Gersonde said.

The design details are still preliminary, he said.

Gersonde and his partners are seeking around $5 million in New Markets Tax Credits for the $13.8 million development, which includes an expansion of Movida.

That's according to First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise Inc., a public agency which distributes the federal tax credits for southeastern Wisconsin developments. The tax credits help fund commercial projects in areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates.

FIRE's board is to review the tax credits request on Wednesday.

The High Life would be the second full-service hotel in Walker's Point, where several industrial buildings in recent years have been replaced by apartments, restaurants and other new uses.

Those include the 100-room Iron Horse Hotel, which opened at 500 W. Florida St. in 2008.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

