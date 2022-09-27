U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.49
    -20.55 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,051.28
    -209.53 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,778.07
    -24.85 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,651.64
    -4.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +2.21 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.00
    +4.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.09 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9584
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9780
    +0.1000 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8600
    +0.1800 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,000.15
    -167.73 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.13
    -23.01 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Boutique Real Estate Financing and Brokerage Firm PetroCal Associates Will Exhibit at the National Association of Convenience Store's (NACS) Trade Show in Las Vegas Oct 2-4, Booth #3075

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCal Associates arranges loans exceeding $1 million and provides brokerage services for entrepreneurs launching, growing, or selling carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses and properties. Their team, including the CEO and COO/CMO, will be at Booth #3075 during the exhibition portion of the NACS Show from October 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

PetroCal Associates (PRNewsfoto/PetroCal Associates)
PetroCal Associates (PRNewsfoto/PetroCal Associates)

Visit Booth #3075 to discuss gas station and c-store financing, expansion, and sales with the PetroCal team.

Over 23,500 convenience and fuel retailing professionals from across the globe gather annually for the NACS Show, a four-day conference covering industry trends, new products, and best practices. The 400,000 sq. ft. expo floor is segmented into six categories:

  • Fuel Equipment and Services

  • Food Equipment and Foodservice Programs

  • Candy/Snacks

  • Facility Development and Store Operations

  • Merchandise

  • Technology

"We're excited to reconnect with our industry peers at this phenomenal show," said Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates. "Whether it's someone looking to build their first gas station/c-store site or expanding to their fiftieth location, there's something for everyone at NACS."

Visit Booth #3075 to discuss gas station and c-store financing, expansion, and sales with the PetroCal team.

NACS Show Exhibition Hours:
October 2, Sunday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)
October 3, Monday, 11:30 am - 5:30 pm (PDT)
October 4, Tuesday, 9:00 am - 1:30 pm (PDT)

About PetroCal Associates

PetroCal Associates is a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm serving entrepreneurs seeking to launch, grow, and sell carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses. As commercial mortgage brokers, PetroCal arranges loans exceeding $1 million through their trusted national network of lenders to help entrepreneurs through the process of funding, acquiring, building, renovating, or refinancing. As real estate brokers and M&A advisors, PetroCal helps acquire, secure, lease, or sell a site or portfolio of carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses.

CONTACT:
Dorielle Birnkrant
PetroCal Associates
(310) 401- 0045
dorielle@petrocalassociates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boutique-real-estate-financing-and-brokerage-firm-petrocal-associates-will-exhibit-at-the-national-association-of-convenience-stores-nacs-trade-show-in-las-vegas-oct-2-4-booth-3075-301632517.html

SOURCE PetroCal Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Oil-Output Growth to Top Government Forecast, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is on track to grow oil production faster than the government is forecasting, according to a BloombergNEF analysis.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe latest BNEF report estim

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Ford investing $700 million in Kentucky truck plant, adding 500 jobs

    Ford Motor Co said Tuesday it will invest $700 million and add 500 jobs at its Kentucky plant to support production of its new 2023 model year F-Series Super Duty truck. The No. 2 U.S. automaker and its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation said in September 2021 they would invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States. The companies said they would invest $5.8 billion in Kentucky, and $5.6 billion in Tennessee.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter deposition rescheduled for Oct. 6-7

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk's deposition by Twitter Inc lawyers has been rescheduled from this week to Oct. 6-7, just 10 days before a trial over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion takeover, and the delay could play in the social network company's favor. The deposition of the world's richest person was originally scheduled for this week but sources close to the litigation on Monday said that the timing of the interview was always subject to change given the fast-tracked nature of the litigation. The two sides are conducting dozens of depositions and reviewing thousands of documents and communications in preparation for the five-day trial starting Oct. 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.

  • Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

    The restaurant chain says weak summer travel, fewer older guests and inflation-weary customers crimped sales.

  • US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall that Lilly's workforce was composed of older workers. The senior vice president then announced goals for "Early Career" hiring to add more millennials to Lilly's workforce

  • Qualcomm CFO Focuses on Investing in Budding Automotive Business

    Qualcomm finance chief Akash Palkhiwala is weighing how much to allocate toward the company’s growing automotive-chip business as consumer demand for smartphones continues to slow.