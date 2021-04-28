U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

Bouygues Construction and Dassault Systèmes expand their partnership to speed up digital transformation in the construction industry

  • Two world leaders in their sectors reconfirm their commitment to open new horizons in the construction industry, making it more efficient and sustainable

  • Three-year roadmap aims to accelerate research and development of new cloud-based, mobile-enabled approaches using a construction virtual twin

  • 3DEXPERIENCE platform powers a new generation of collaborative construction experiences to simplify and streamline project organization and interactions across the value chain

  • Tailor-made, qualitative experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will increase productivity, compliance and predictability for the benefit of Bouygues Construction customers

Paris Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Bouygues Construction today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership seeking to open new horizons in the construction industry.

The three-year renewal will accelerate the research and development of cloud-based and mobile-enabled systemic and modular approaches to transform the industry’s multiscale, fragmented ecosystems and address its sustainability challenges.

The two companies will primarily focus on the capacity provided by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to collaborate throughout the lifecycle of a project as well as to create and model product lines, where interactions with developers, architects, subcontractors, suppliers, customers and operating companies are simplified and streamlined. The platform delivers capabilities for collaboration and innovation to on-site workers that will federate a project’s entire ecosystem.

The creation of a construction virtual twin will serve from design to operation by helping to industrialize project management. Upstream of the value chain, this approach makes it possible to achieve the most appropriate design on the basis of the way the building is used. Processes can then be industrialized, anticipating the various phases of a project at the earliest possible stage and planning their on-site implementation in the finest detail. Energy savings and new field tracing and execution practices for waste management will be made possible.

Ultimately, a broad portfolio of tailor-made, qualitative functionalities aims to increase productivity in the field, improve quality, reduce errors, facilitate compliance with new sustainability standards and enable greater predictability on project delivery.

To achieve this, three industry solution experiences based on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be applied to the construction sector: “Integrated Built Environment,” “Inclusive Urban Future” and “Building Design for Fabrication.”

Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bouygues Construction, said: “Each project is unique, with its own specific set of demands. The challenges we face to meet the requirements of usage are becoming increasingly complex. Through our partnership with Dassault Systèmes, we are taking a different approach to developing the way we construct for our customers’ benefit, and potentially to improving how the sector addresses environmental challenges. This revolution can only be achieved by involving all project stakeholders in the creation of a virtual twin. Such a high level of collaboration calls for a single digital platform that will bring this ecosystem together.”

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, said: “Ecosystems and projects are increasing in complexity and scale. We are convinced that a renaissance of the construction industry is possible – one that will make it more sustainable and more affordable. This new level of integration will reduce waste and enable the construction life cycle by providing new capabilities to site workers to collaborate and innovate. The success of our current projects with Bouygues Construction calls for an accelerated and extended cooperation to cover the wide diversity of construction projects. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is providing a new generation of cloud-based, mobile-enabled virtual twin experiences to construction, thus being a game-changer in the industry’s transformation toward a more simplified, streamlined and sustainable one.”

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the construction, cities and territories industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/construction-cities-territories

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register no. B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Bouygues Construction
With 58,000 responsible and committed employees in more than 60 countries, Bouygues Construction designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, civil works and energies and services. A leader in sustainable construction, the Group sees shared innovation as its primary added value and ensures that health and safety are its top priorities. It has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 and offers its customers a wide range of low-carbon solutions. In 2020, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €12 billion.
For more information: https://www.bouygues-construction.com/

Dassault Systèmes press contacts
Corporate / France Arnaud Malherbe arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 1 6162 8773
North America Suzanne Moran suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 781 810 3774
EMEAR Virginie Blindenberg virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 1 6162 8421
China Grace Mu grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288
India Santanu Bhattacharya santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com +91 124 457 7111
Japan Yukiko Sato yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841
Korea Jeemin Jeong jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653
AP South Pallavi Misra pallavi.misra@3ds.com +65 90221874

Bouygues Construction press contacts
Hubert Engelmann h.engelmann@bouygues-construction.com +33 6 9905 4666
Marie Pinot m.pinot@bouygues-construction.com +33 7 6164 2281

Attachment


