Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris 12/09/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

5 September 2022

FR0000120503

94,252

29.0121

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

6 September 2022

FR0000120503

105,748

29.5450

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

7 September 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

29.6806

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

8 September 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

29.4987

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

9 September 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

29.7258

XPAR

  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-09-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


