Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris 12/09/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
5 September 2022
FR0000120503
94,252
29.0121
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
6 September 2022
FR0000120503
105,748
29.5450
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
7 September 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
29.6806
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
8 September 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
29.4987
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
9 September 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
29.7258
XPAR
Detailed presentation
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment