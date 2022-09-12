Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING

IN OWN SHARES

Paris 12/09/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 September 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 5 September 2022 FR0000120503 94,252 29.0121 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 6 September 2022 FR0000120503 105,748 29.5450 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 7 September 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 29.6806 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 September 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 29.4987 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 September 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 29.7258 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-09-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

