U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.70
    -18.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,416.61
    -173.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,869.06
    +1.13 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,670.22
    -9.37 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -1.25 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.00
    -13.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9619
    -0.0069 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    +0.1020 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0180 (-1.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5900
    +1.2700 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,077.26
    +58.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.09
    +4.99 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris
26/09/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20 and 21 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

20 September 2022

FR0000120503

70,000

28.2234

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

21 September 2022

FR0000120503

70,000

27.9561

XPAR

  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-09-26-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Recommended Stories