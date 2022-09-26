Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES

Paris

26/09/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20 and 21 September 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 September 2022 FR0000120503 70,000 28.2234 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21 September 2022 FR0000120503 70,000 27.9561 XPAR

