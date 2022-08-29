Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BOUYF
- BOUYY
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris 29/08/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
22 August 2022
FR0000120503
50,000
29.9265
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
23 August 2022
FR0000120503
50,000
29.9558
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
24 August 2022
FR0000120503
50,000
29.9017
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
25 August 2022
FR0000120503
50,000
29.8396
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
26 August 2022
FR0000120503
50,000
29.5433
XPAR
Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-08-29-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment