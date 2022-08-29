U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
  • BOUYF
  • BOUYY
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris 29/08/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

22 August 2022

FR0000120503

50,000

29.9265

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

23 August 2022

FR0000120503

50,000

29.9558

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

24 August 2022

FR0000120503

50,000

29.9017

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

25 August 2022

FR0000120503

50,000

29.8396

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

26 August 2022

FR0000120503

50,000

29.5433

XPAR

  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-08-29-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


