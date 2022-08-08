Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
- BOUYF
- BOUYY
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 08/08/2022
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 4th and 5th of August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
4 August 2022
FR0000120503
50 000
29.4044
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
5 August 2022
FR0000120503
50 000
29.4881
XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-01-au-05-aout-2022.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment