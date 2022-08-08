U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
  • BOUYF
  • BOUYY
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 08/08/2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
  
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 4th and 5th of August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

4 August 2022

FR0000120503

50 000

29.4044

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

5 August 2022

FR0000120503

50 000

29.4881

XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/reporting-detaille-et-agrege-bouygues-du-01-au-05-aout-2022.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


