Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

In this article:

BOUYGUES

Paris, 28/03/2022

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, and 24 March 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 32.9002 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 March 2022 FR0000120503 59,169 33.0273 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 23 March 2022 FR0000120503 85,381 32.9712 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 24 March 2022 FR0000120503 80,000 32.6504 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-28-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment



