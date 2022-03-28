Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
Paris, 28/03/2022
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, and 24 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
I. Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
21 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
32.9002
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
22 March 2022
FR0000120503
59,169
33.0273
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
23 March 2022
FR0000120503
85,381
32.9712
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
24 March 2022
FR0000120503
80,000
32.6504
XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-28-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
