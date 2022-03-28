U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.98
    -18.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,603.22
    -258.02 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,142.93
    -26.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.19
    -27.80 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.80
    -6.10 (-5.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.00
    -16.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4490
    -0.0430 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0101 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3170
    +1.2570 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,415.40
    +2,561.40 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.82
    +12.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUYGUES
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EN
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

Paris, 28/03/2022
REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, and 24 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

21 March 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

32.9002

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

22 March 2022

FR0000120503

59,169

33.0273

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

23 March 2022

FR0000120503

85,381

32.9712

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

24 March 2022

FR0000120503

80,000

32.6504

XPAR

II. Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-28-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it’s planning a second stock split in roughly two years, giving a lift to shares that had been trading lower on news Covid-19 is again disrupting operations.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. All

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • Tesla to seek shareholder approval for stock split

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up about 5%. The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.