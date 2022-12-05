Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 05/12/22
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28, 29 and 30 November 2022 as well as 1 and 2 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
28 November 2022
FR0000120503
88,000
29.6920
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
29 November 2022
FR0000120503
85,000
29.6001
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
30 November 2022
FR0000120503
145,000
29.5872
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
1 December 2022
FR0000120503
145,000
29.8334
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
2 December 2022
FR0000120503
115,000
29.8361
XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
