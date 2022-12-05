U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 05/12/22

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28, 29 and 30 November 2022 as well as 1 and 2 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

28 November 2022

FR0000120503

88,000

29.6920

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

29 November 2022

FR0000120503

85,000

29.6001

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

30 November 2022

FR0000120503

145,000

29.5872

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

1 December 2022

FR0000120503

145,000

29.8334

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

2 December 2022

FR0000120503

115,000

29.8361

XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

 

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


