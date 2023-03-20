U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.53
    +34.89 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,255.14
    +393.16 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,659.19
    +28.68 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.30
    +26.40 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.54
    -0.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.80
    +8.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4880
    +0.0930 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0101 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7150
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,714.81
    -289.29 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.49
    +3.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 20/03/2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

13 march 2023

FR0000120503

50,000

31.5645

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

14 march 2023

FR0000120503

50,000

31.7775

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

15 march 2023

FR0000120503

50,000

31.4445

XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246


Attachment


Recommended Stories