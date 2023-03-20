Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 20/03/2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
13 march 2023
FR0000120503
50,000
31.5645
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
14 march 2023
FR0000120503
50,000
31.7775
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
15 march 2023
FR0000120503
50,000
31.4445
XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
