Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 07/03/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28 February 2022, 1, 2, 3 and 4 March 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 28 February 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.5781 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.6122 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 02 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.1479 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 03 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.5700 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 04 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 30.2405 XPAR

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

