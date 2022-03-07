Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares
- BOUYF
- BOUYY
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 07/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28 February 2022, 1, 2, 3 and 4 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
I. Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
28 February 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.5781
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
01 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.6122
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
02 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.1479
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
03 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
31.5700
XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
04 March 2022
FR0000120503
100,000
30.2405
XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment