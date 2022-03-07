U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.03
    -86.84 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,008.89
    -605.91 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.68
    -275.76 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.48
    -26.41 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.35
    +2.67 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.70
    +20.10 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7600
    +0.0360 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    -0.0124 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3520
    +0.5720 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,798.67
    -257.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.57
    +20.95 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUYGUES
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BOUYF
  • BOUYY
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 07/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28 February 2022, 1, 2, 3 and 4 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I. Summary presentation

Name of issuer

Identity code of issuer

Transaction date

Identity code of financial instrument

Total daily volume traded (number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares purchased

Market

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

28 February 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

31.5781

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

01 March 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

31.6122

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

02 March 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

31.1479

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

03 March 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

31.5700

XPAR

BOUYGUES SA

969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63

04 March 2022

FR0000120503

100,000

30.2405

XPAR

II. Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Recommended Stories