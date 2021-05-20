U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,111.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,826.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.50
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.90
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.72
    +0.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.10
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.93
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4119
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1350
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,776.23
    +308.14 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.66
    -94.81 (-8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,151.64
    +107.19 (+0.38%)
     

BOUYGUES: FIRST-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUYGUES
·29 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE – PARIS, 20/05/2021
FIRST-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

  • SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN GROUP RESULTS

    • Sales up 7%1

    • Current operating result and current operating margin close to Q1 20192 levels

    • Positive first-quarter net profit attributable to the Group

  • VERY ROBUST FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

    • High level of liquidity and low level of net debt at end-March 2021

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM’S FULL-YEAR TARGET FOR EBITDA AFTER LEASES RAISED

  • OUTLOOK FOR THE GROUP CONFIRMED IN AN ENVIRONMENT THAT REMAINS UNCERTAIN

KEY FIGURES (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Sales

7,219

7,742

+7%a

Current operating profit/(loss)

(242)

(77)

+€165m

Current operating margin

-3.4%

-1.0%

+2.4 pts

Operating profit/(loss)

(240)b

(21)c

+€219m

Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group

(204)

21

+€225m

Net surplus cash (+)/net debt (-) at 31 March

(3,589)

(2,643)

+€946m

(a) Up 7% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates
(b) Including non-current income of €2m at Bouygues Telecom
(c) Including non-current charges of €4m at Bouygues Immobilier and non-current income of €60m at Bouygues Telecom

THE GROUP’S RESULTS IN FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SHOWED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VERSUS FIRST-QUARTER 2020, WHICH WAS IMPACTED BY THE INITIAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC.

  • Sales were €7.7 billion, up 7% versus first-quarter 2020 (up 7% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates). All business segments reported growth, driven by robust commercial activity.

  • The current operating loss of €77 million represented a €165-million improvement versus first-quarter 2020, thanks to the effects of the strategic plans and operational initiatives rolled out by the business segments. The current operating loss and current operating margin were close to the levels recorded in first-quarter 2019 (-€58 million and -0.7%, respectively).

  • The operating loss was €21 million in first-quarter 2021, versus an operating loss of €240 million in first-quarter 2020. It includes non-current income of €56 million, versus €2 million a year earlier, related to the sale of data centers by Bouygues Telecom.

  • Bouygues reported net profit attributable to the Group of €21 million versus a loss of €204 million in first-quarter 2020. It incorporates a contribution from Alstom of €120 million, versus €35 million in the same period of 2020.

As each year, the Group’s first-quarter results are not indicative of half-year or full-year performance, due to the highly seasonal nature of its businesses.

THE GROUP HAS A VERY ROBUST FINANCIAL STRUCTURE.

  • The Group has a high level of available cash, with €11.5 billion at end-March 2021 versus €10.3 billion at end-March 2020.

  • Net debt at end-March 2021 was €2.6 billion, the lowest first-quarter level in 15 years and €946 million less than at end-March 2020.

  • Net gearing3 was 22% versus 31% at end-March 2020.

OUTLOOK

The outlook given below assumes that there will be no further deterioration due to the Covid-19 crisis.

TF1


In a macroeconomic and health context that remains uncertain, TF1 confirms its intention of:

  • Increasing Newen’s international sales and its backlog with pure player platforms;

  • Increasing Unify’s sales and achieving a positive current operating margin in 2021.

Bouygues Telecom


Bouygues Telecom started to roll out the first stage of its strategic plan “Ambition 2026”, which involves accelerating growth in FTTH and in mobile by integrating BTBD4.
On the basis of its first-quarter results, the company has raised its full-year EBITDA after Leases target. It expects:

  • An increase in EBITDA after Leases (including BTBD) of around 7% (versus around 5% previously);

And confirms:

  • Organic growth in sales from services estimated at around 5% despite the impacts of the pandemic on roaming usage;

  • Net capex of around €1.3 billion (excluding 5G frequencies) in order to keep pace with growth in the mobile and fixed customer base and in usage.

The “Ambition 2026” plan targets to be achieved by 2026 are:

  • Sales from services of more than €7 billion;

  • EBITDA after Leases of around €2.5 billion with an EBITDA after Leases margin of around 35%;

  • Free cash flow of around €600 million.

Group
In an environment still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group confirms its outlook:

  • In 2021, the Group’s sales and earnings should be well above those of 2020, although without reaching 2019 levels.

  • In 2022, Group current operating profit should return to the same level as 2019 or be slightly higher.

EXTRA-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In accordance with the 2021 roadmap presented on 18 February 2021, the Group has launched its new
2021-2023 gender balance plan.

Bouygues firmly believes that its success depends on its ability to engage the women and men in its business segments. Besides being a source of strength and fostering creativity and cohesion, gender balance encourages commitment.

The 2017-2020 action plan provided momentum to drive gender balance across the Group:

  • The target of 20.7% of women who are “Department heads or higher” was achieved in France;

  • The proportion of women in the workforce increased to 18.8% and to 21.1% in executive bodies;

  • 800 women have been mentored.

In 2021, the Group intends to accelerate the advancement of women and is launching its new 2021-2023 worldwide gender balance plan. The plan aims at improving the gender balance at all levels of the Group, especially at the highest levels of management. It is built on three priorities:

  • Offering training programs designed to promote gender balance and support the advancement of women in executive bodies;

  • Rolling-out communication initiatives to make the Group more appealing to women;

  • Measuring progress through shared indicators, setting targets for the Group and the business segments and including a gender-balance criterion in performance-linked pay for the Group’s senior executives and corporate officers in the business segments.

The Group’s targets for 2023 are:

  • 20% of women managers (versus 17% at 1 January 2021);

  • 30% of women in executive bodies (versus 20% at 1 January 2021).

DETAILED ANALYSIS BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY

CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES

The backlog in the construction businesses at end-March 2021 remained high at €33.4 billion, up 2%5 year-on-year, providing good visibility on future activity.

In France, the backlog was slightly lower than at end-March 2020, down 2% to €13.7 billion.

  • The backlog at Bouygues Construction was 3% higher than at end-March 2020, driven by a 35% year-on-year increase in order intake. The dynamic commercial activity in first-quarter 2021 resulted in the signing of contracts for several medium-size projects, including rail stations at Villejuif and Le Bourget, and closing on a building renovation project on Boulevard des Capucines in central Paris.

  • The backlog at Colas was down 6% year-on-year, reflecting a decline in calls for tender in the rail and roads businesses linked to Covid-19 and the lockdown. In the roads business, calls for tender resumed during the first quarter. In the Rail business, Colas submitted bids for several projects in the Grand Paris infrastructure program, the results of which are expected in the next few months.

  • Sustained commercial activity at Bouygues Immobilier in the first quarter led to a 15% year-on-year increase in residential property reservations, reflecting strong demand from customers. However, lead times for the issuance of building permits are still very long, affecting supply availability. In the commercial property segment, customers remain cautious. As a result, the backlog at Bouygues Immobilier was down 12% year-on-year.

Internationally, the backlog at end-March 2021 was €19.6 billion, stable year-on-year and up 4% at constant exchange rates and excluding principal acquisitions and disposals. Colas won significant roadbuilding contracts in West Africa and Eastern Europe. In the Greater London area, Virtus chose Bouygues Energies & Services to design and build its mega-data center in Hayes. International business represented 62% of the combined backlog of Bouygues Construction and Colas at end-March 2021, stable versus end-March 2020.

The construction businesses reported sales of €5.5 billion in first-quarter 2021, up 5% year-on-year (up 6% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates).
Sales in France were up 16%, boosted by a favorable comparison because the strict lockdown imposed on 17 March 2020 led to a nearly complete shutdown of worksites. It also reflects good commercial momentum in the business segments.
International sales were down 3% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. Colas’ business was impacted by adverse weather conditions in the first quarter, especially in Central Europe and the United States.

The construction businesses reported a current operating loss of €192 million, a strong improvement of
€155 million over first-quarter 2020. The current operating margin in first-quarter 2021 returned to the level of first-quarter 2019 (-3.5%), 3.1 points better than in first-quarter 2020. Several factors contributed to this favorable trend, including a progressive improvement in the current operating margin of Energies & Services since first-quarter 2019, better progress on worksites at Bouygues Immobilier and, at Colas, the early resumption of activity in Canada and the first beneficial effects of its ongoing strategic plan.

The €196-million operating loss reported by the construction businesses represented an improvement of €151 million. It included non-current charges of €4 million related to adaptation measures at Bouygues Immobilier, versus €0 million in first-quarter 2020.

TF1

French viewers’ demand for TV remained strong in first-quarter 2021. Average daily viewing time6 was 3% higher than in the same period in the previous year and the audience share among key targets rose substantially, up 2.1 points to 33.7% for women under 50 who are purchasing decision-makers and up 1.6 points to 30.4% for individuals aged 25 to 49.

In this context, TF1 reported a 3% year-on-year increase in sales to €510 million in first-quarter 2021, driven by growth in all three activities (Broadcasting, Studios & Entertainment, and Unify), and notably by the good performance of Newen. Sales at Newen were boosted by a catch-up effect on productions originally scheduled for delivery in 2020 that had been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Advertising revenue in the Broadcasting activity was up 1% year-on-year to €344 million.

Current operating profit in first-quarter 2021 was €57 million, up €15 million year-on-year. Broadcasting schedule costs were kept under control at €211 million, versus €208 million at end-March 2020. The current operating margin improved substantially over the period as a result, rising 2.7 points year-on-year to 11.2%.

Newen continued its strong international growth, taking a controlling stake in Izen, a major Spanish producer, in April 2021.

BOUYGUES TELECOM

Bouygues Telecom reached a milestone in its strategic plan “Ambition 2026” in the first quarter of 2021 by integrating BTBD7.

At end-March 2021, mobile plan customers excluding MtoM amounted to 14.3 million, thanks to the integration of BTBD’s 2.1 million customers and the gain of 141,000 new customers in the first quarter. As a result, Bouygues Telecom has already achieved 54% of its target to gain 4 million additional mobile customers (excluding MtoM) by the end of 2026 versus end-2020.

Bouygues Telecom pursued its growth momentum in Fixed. The company had 1.8 million FTTH customers at end-March 2021, thanks to 190,000 new adds in the first quarter. 42% of fixed customers now have a FTTH offer, versus 28% a year earlier. Having gained 6% of its target in the quarter, Bouygues Telecom is on track to achieve its target of adding 3 million FTTH customers by end-2026 versus end-2020. At end-March 2021 the Fixed customer base reached 4.3 million clients, with 98,000 new adds in the first quarter.

This good commercial momentum was reflected in Bouygues Telecom’s sales performance. Sales in first-quarter 2021 were €1.7 billion, up 17% versus end-March 2020 (up 9% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates).
Sales from services rose 13% (up 4% excluding the integration of BTBD), boosted by the growth of the mobile and fixed customer base and higher ABPU8 (mobile ABPU, restated for the impact of roaming, rose €0.6 year-on-year to €20.2 per customer per month9, while fixed ABPU rose €1.1 year-on-year to €28.2 per customer per month).
Other sales rose 35% year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by strong growth in fiber connections and increased build-to-suit revenues.

EBITDA after Leases was up €31 million versus end-March 2020 to €330 million despite the negative impact of roaming estimated at around €20 million.
As expected, the EBITDA after Leases margin was 0.6 points lower than in first-quarter 2020 due to the dilutive effect of integrating BTBD and a change in the revenue mix associated with the ramp up of FTTH, where the gross margin is lower than in the mobile business.

Operating profit in first-quarter 2021 was up €66 million year-on-year to €136 million. This included non-current income of €60 million (versus €2 million at end-March 2020), mainly related to the sale of data centers.

Gross capex was €379 million, up €31 million versus end-March 2020.

One significant feature of first-quarter 2021 was the integration of BTBD, which began smoothly.
The first promotional campaign of the year in March/April was a success, generating higher sales than in the previous year, and the commercial trend continued for trademark licenses (Cdiscount mobile, NRJ mobile, Auchan Télécom).
The first migrations of BTBD customers to Bouygues Telecom networks started, with no effect on churn rates. The first transfers of BTBD customers to Bouygues Telecom offers are due to take place before the end of 2021, 12 months ahead of schedule.

ALSTOM

Alstom’s contribution to the Group’s net profit was €120 million in first-quarter 2021, versus €35 million in first-quarter 2020. It includes €115 million from the capital increases completed by Alstom on 29 January 2021, and Bouygues’ sale of Alstom shares on 10 March 2021, plus a €5-million share of Alstom’s profit in second-half 2020/21.

FINANCIAL SITUATION

During first-quarter 2021, Bouygues renewed its medium- and long-term credit facilities as they expired, without financial covenants10. At end-March 2021, the average maturity of the Group’s bonds was 4.9 years and the average coupon on the bonds was 2.93%. The debt maturity schedule is evenly spread.

The Group had €3.6 billion in cash at end-March 2021. Unused medium- and long-term credit facilities amounted to €7.9 billion, of which €7.5 billion contained no financial covenants. Total available cash was €11.5 billion at end-March 2021 versus €10.3 billion at end-March 2020.
Net debt at end-March 2021 was €2.6 billion, a year-on-year improvement of €946 million. The high level of cash generated by operations (€1.5 billion) was sufficient over the period to cover the acquisition of BTBD for €0.8 billion and the payment of the dividend for €0.7 billion. The level of net debt also benefited from the sale of Alstom shares in November 2020 and March 2021 for a total of €0.9 billion.

The most recent credit ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s were A3, stable outlook (5 January 2021) and A-, negative outlook (8 December 2020) respectively.

PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN TF1 AND M6

On 17 May 2021, Bouygues, TF1, M6 and RTL Group announced that they had signed agreements to enter into exclusive negotiations to merge the activities of TF1 and M6 to create a major French media group. The new group would be well positioned to meet the challenges arising from accelerated competition from global platforms and build on the know-how and complementarity of the two groups – with a strong commitment to creativity, diversity and pluralism of opinion, promoting French and European culture.

Bouygues and RTL Group are providing their long-term support for this project. On completion of the transaction, they would hold around 30% and around 16% of the new entity respectively, following the acquisition by Bouygues of an 11% stake in the new entity from RTL Group for €641 million.

The Bouygues group would have exclusive control over the merged company, acting in concert with RTL Group as a strategic shareholder.

The merger transaction is expected to be a source of value creation for all shareholders through annual synergies estimated at between €250 million and €350 million within three years after completion of the transaction.

Furthermore, the transaction is expected to be accretive for Bouygues. The current operating margin of the new entity (13.7% based on combined 2020 proforma sales and current operating profit figures) is higher than that of TF1 (9.1% in 2020). There would also be a limited impact on Bouygues’ net debt (€0.6 billion11).

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, and in particular to regulatory approvals from the French competition authority (ADLC) and French broadcasting industry regulator (CSA), as well as to consultation with TF1 and M6 employee representative bodies. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2022.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

  • 26 August 2021: First-half 2021 results (7.30am CET)

  • 16 November 2021: Nine-month 2021 results (7.30am CET)

The financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors and the corresponding report has been issued.

You can find the full financial statements and notes to the financial statements on www.bouygues.com/finance/results.

The results presentation conference call for analysts will start at 9am (CET) on 20 May 2021.
Details on how to connect are available on www.bouygues.com.
The results presentation will be available before the conference call starts
on www.bouygues.com/finance/investors presentations.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas); media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:
investors@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

PRESS CONTACT:
presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS ACTIVITY

BACKLOG
AT THE CONSTRUCTION BUSINESSES
(€ million)

End-March

2020

2021

Change

Bouygues Construction

21,268

21,544

+1%

Bouygues Immobilier

2,222

1,970

-11%

Colas

10,030

9,854

-2%

Total

33,520

33,368

0%


BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
ORDER INTAKE
(€ million)

First-quarter

2020

2021

Change

France

845

1,142

+35%

International

1,405

1,241

-12%

Total

2,250

2,383

+6%


BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER
RESERVATIONS
(€ million)

First-quarter

2020

2021

Change

Residential property

388

443

+14%

Commercial property

2

9

nm

Total

390

452

+16%


COLAS
BACKLOG
(€ million)

End-March

2020

2021

Change

Mainland France

3,549

3,348

-6%

International and French overseas territories

6,481

6,506

0%

Total

10,030

9,854

-2%


TF1
AUDIENCE SHAREa

End-March

2020

2021

Change

Total

31.6%

33.7%

+2.1 pts

(a) Source Médiamétrie – Women under 50 who are purchasing decision-makers


BOUYGUES TELECOM
CUSTOMER BASE (‘000)

End-Dec
2020

End-March
2021

Change

Mobile customer base excl. MtoM

12,473

14,651a

+2,178

Mobile plan base excl. MtoM

12,149

14,345a

+2,196

Total mobile customers

18,755

21,043a

+2,288

Total fixed customers

4,163

4,260

+98

(a) Of which BTBD customers (formerly EIT)

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Sales

7,219

7,742

+7%a

Current operating profit/(loss)

(242)

(77)

+€165m

Other operating income and expenses

2b

56c

+€54m

Operating profit/(loss)

(240)

(21)

+€219m

Cost of net debt

(43)

(39)

+€4m

Interest expense on lease obligations

(14)

(13)

+€1m

Other financial income and expenses

(10)

(8)

+€2m

Income tax

85

16

-€69m

Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates

25

105

+€80m

o/w Alstom

35

120

+€85m

Net profit from continuing operations

(197)

40

+€237m

Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)

(19)

-€12m

Net profit attributable to the Group

(204)

21

+€225m

(a) Up 7% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates
(b) Including non-current income of €2m at Bouygues Telecom mainly related to the capital gain on the sale of mobile sites

(c) Including non-current charges of €4m related to adaptation measures at Bouygues Immobilier and non-current income of €60m at Bouygues Telecom mainly related to the capital gain on the sale of data centers

CALCULATION OF EBITDA AFTER LEASESa (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Current operating profit/(loss)

(242)

(77)

+€165m

Interest expense on lease obligations

(14)

(13)

+€1m

Net charges for depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

403

462

+€59m

Charges to provisions and other impairment losses,
net of reversals due to utilization

(5)

7

+€12m

Reversals of unutilized provisions and impairment losses
and other

(68)

(54)

+€14m

EBITDA after Leasesa

74

325

+€251m

(a) See glossary for definitions

SALES BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Forex effect

Scope effect

Lfl &

constant fxc

Construction businessesa

5,248

5,491

+5%

+1%

0%

+6%

o/w Bouygues Construction

2,931

3,058

+4%

+1%

0%

+6%

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

373

452

+21%

0%

0%

+21%

o/w Colas

1,959

2,020

+3%

+2%

0%

+4%

TF1

494

510

+3%

0%

0%

+4%

Bouygues Telecom

1,487

1,743

+17%

0%

-8%

+9%

Bouygues SA and other

47

51

nm

-

-

nm

Intra-Group eliminationsb

(72)

(92)

nm

-

-

nm

Group sales

7,219

7,742

+7%

+1%

-2%

+7%

o/w France

4,399

5,078

+15%

nm

-3%

+13%

o/w international

2,820

2,664

-6%

+3%

0%

-3%

(a) Total of the sales contributions (after eliminations within the construction businesses)
(b) Including intra-Group eliminations of the construction businesses
(c) Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates

CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP EBITDA AFTER LEASES
BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

(303)

(128)

+€175m

o/w Bouygues Construction

37

116

+€79m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

(26)

1

+€27m

o/w Colas

(314)

(245)

+€69m

TF1

88

128

+€40m

Bouygues Telecom

299

330

+€31m

Bouygues SA and other

(10)

(5)

+€5m

Group EBITDA after Leasesa

74

325

+€251m

(a) See glossary for definitions

CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

(347)

(192)

+€155m

o/w Bouygues Construction

39

81

+€42m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

(16)

4

+€20m

o/w Colas

(370)

(277)

+€93m

TF1

42

57

+€15m

Bouygues Telecom

68

76

+€8m

Bouygues SA and other

(5)

(18)

-€13m

Group current operating profit/(loss)

(242)

(77)

+€165m


CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP OPERATING PROFIT BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

(347)

(196)

+€151m

o/w Bouygues Construction

39

81

+€42m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

(16)

0

+€16m

o/w Colas

(370)

(277)

+€93m

TF1

42

57

+€15m

Bouygues Telecom

70

136

+€66m

Bouygues SA and other

(5)

(18)

-€13m

Group operating profit/(loss)

(240)a

(21)b

+€219m

(a) Including non-current income of €2m at Bouygues Telecom mainly related to the capital gain on the sale of mobile sites

(b) Including non-current charges of €4m related to adaptation measures at Bouygues Immobilier and non-current income of €60m at Bouygues Telecom mainly related to the capital gain on the sale of data centers

CONTRIBUTION TO NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

(283)

(170)

+€113m

o/w Bouygues Construction

22

57

+€35m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

(15)

(7)

+€8m

o/w Colas

(290)

(220)

+€70m

TF1

11

15

+€4m

Bouygues Telecom

36

80

+€44m

Alstom

35

120

+€85m

Bouygues SA and other

(3)

(24)

-€21m

Net profit attributable to the Group

(204)

21

+€225m


NET SURPLUS CASH (+)/NET DEBT (-)a
BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(€ million)

End-Dec
2020

End-March
2021

Change

Bouygues Construction

3,143

2,566

-€577m

Bouygues Immobilier

(306)

(336)

-€30m

Colas

(7)

(441)

-€434m

TF1

(1)

50

+€51m

Bouygues Telecom

(1,740)

(1,856)

-€116m

Bouygues SA and other

(3,070)

(2,626)

+€444m

Net surplus cash (+)/net debt (-)

(1,981)

(2,643)

-€662m

Current and non-current lease obligations

(1,733)

(1,732)

+€1m

(a) See glossary for definitions

CONTRIBUTION TO NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

51

28

-€23m

o/w Bouygues Construction

14

16

+€2m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

2

1

-€1m

o/w Colas

35

11

-€24m

TF1

63

49

-€14m

Bouygues Telecom

344

269

-€75m

Bouygues SA and other

(1)

1

+€2m

Group net capital expenditure

457

347

-€110m

CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP FREE CASH FLOWa
BY SECTOR OF ACTIVITY (€ million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

Construction businesses

(333)

(179)

+€154m

o/w Bouygues Construction

64

91

+€27m

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

(28)

4

+€32m

o/w Colas

(369)

(274)

+€95m

TF1

14

63

+€49m

Bouygues Telecom

(64)

34

+€98m

Bouygues SA and other

(19)

(31)

-€12m

Group free cash flowa

(402)

(113)

+€289m

(a) See glossary for definitions

REMINDER OF THE ESTIMATED COVID IMPACTS IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020

ESTIMATED IMPACT OF COVID-19
IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020 (€ million)

Sales

Current Operating
Profit

Construction businesses

Approx. -700

Approx. -150

o/w Bouygues Construction

Approx. -340

Approx. -55

o/w Bouygues Immobilier

Approx. -100

Approx. -15

o/w Colas

Approx. -260

Approx. -75

TF1

-35/-40

Approx. -13

Bouygues Telecom

Approx. -20

Approx. -10

REMINDER OF THE FIRST-QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

KEY FIGURES (€ million)

Q1 2019

Group sales

7,933

Group current operating profit/(loss)

(58)

o/w construction businesses

(207)

o/w TF1

63

o/w Bouygues Telecom

91

Group current operating margin

-0.7%

Group operating profit/(loss)

(43)

Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group

(59)

GLOSSARY

4G consumption: data consumed on 4G cellular networks, excluding Wi-Fi.

4G users: customers who have used the 4G network during the last three months (Arcep definition).

ABPU (Average Billing Per User):
- In the mobile segment, it is equal to the total of mobile sales billed to customers (BtoC and BtoB) divided by
the average number of customers over the period. It excludes MtoM SIM cards and free SIM cards.
- In the fixed segment, it is equal to the total of fixed sales billed to customers (excluding BtoB) divided by the
average number of customers over the period.

BtoB (business to business): when one business makes a commercial transaction with another.

Backlog (Bouygues Construction, Colas): the amount of work still to be done on projects for which a firm order has been taken, i.e. the contract has been signed and has taken effect (after notice to proceed has been issued and suspensory clauses have been lifted).

Backlog (Bouygues Immobilier): sales outstanding from notarized sales plus total sales from signed reservations that have still to be notarized.
Under IFRS 11, Bouygues Immobilier’s backlog does not include sales from reservations taken via companies accounted for by the equity method (co-promotion companies where there is joint control).

Construction businesses: Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas.

EBITDA after Leases: current operating profit after taking account of the interest expense on lease obligations, before (i) net charges for depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, (ii) net charges to provisions and other impairment losses and (iii) effects of acquisitions of control or losses of control. Those effects relate to the impact of remeasuring previously-held interests or retained interests

EBITDA margin after Leases (Bouygues Telecom): EBITDA after Leases as a proportion of sales from services.

Free cash flow: net cash flow (determined after (i) cost of net debt, (ii) interest expense on lease obligations and (iii) income taxes paid), minus net capital expenditure and repayments of lease obligations. It is calculated before changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities and excluding 5G frequencies.

Free cash flow after WCR: net cash flow (determined after (i) cost of net debt, (ii) interest expense on lease obligations and (iii) income taxes paid), minus net capital expenditure and repayments of lease obligations, and after changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities.
It is calculated after changes in working capital requirements (WCR) related to operating activities and excluding 5G frequencies.

Fixed churn: the total number of cancellations in a given month, divided by the total number of subscribers at the end of the previous month.

FTTH (Fiber to the Home): optical fiber from the central office (where the operator’s transmission equipment is installed) all the way to homes or business premises (Arcep definition).

FTTH penetration rate: the FTTH share of the total fixed subscriber base (the number of FTTH customers divided by the total number of fixed customers)

FTTH premises secured: the horizontal deployed, being deployed or ordered up to the concentration point.

FTTH premises marketed: the connectable sockets, i.e. the horizontal and vertical deployed and connected via the concentration point.

Growth in sales like-for-like and at constant exchange rates:
- at constant exchange rates: change after translating foreign-currency sales for the current period at the
exchange rates for the comparative period;
- on a like-for-like basis: change in sales for the periods compared, adjusted as follows:

  • for acquisitions, by deducting from the current period those sales of the acquired entity that have no equivalent during the comparative period;

  • for divestments, by deducting from the comparative period those sales of the divested entity that have no equivalent during the current period.

Mobile churn: the total number of cancellations in a given month, divided by the total number of subscribers at the end of the previous month.

MtoM: machine to machine communication. This refers to direct communication between machines or smart devices or between smart devices and people via an information system using mobile communications networks, generally without human intervention.

Net surplus cash/(net debt): the aggregate of cash and cash equivalents, overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings, non-current and current debt, and financial instruments. Net surplus cash/(net debt) does not include non-current and current lease obligations. A positive figure represents net surplus cash and a negative figure represents net debt. The main components of change in net debt are presented in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021, available at bouygues.com.

Order intake (Bouygues Construction, Colas): a project is included under order intake when the contract has been signed and has taken effect (the notice to proceed has been issued and all suspensory clauses have been lifted) and the financing has been arranged. The amount recorded corresponds to the sales the project will generate.

PIN: Public-Initiative Network.

Reservations by value (Bouygues Immobilier): the € amount of the value of properties reserved over a given
period.
- Residential properties: the sum of the value of unit and block reservation contracts signed by customers and
approved by Bouygues Immobilier, minus registered cancellations.
- Commercial properties: these are registered as reservations on notarized sale.
For co-promotion companies:

  • if Bouygues Immobilier has exclusive control over the co-promotion company (full consolidation), 100% of amounts are included in reservations;

  • if joint control is exercised (the company is accounted for by the equity method), commercial activity is recorded according to the amount of the equity interest in the co-promotion company.

Sales from services (Bouygues Telecom) comprise:
- Sales billed to customers, which include:
- In Mobile:

  • For BtoC customers: sales from outgoing call charges (voice, texts and data), connection fees, and value-added services.

  • For BtoB customers: sales from outgoing call charges (voice, texts and data), connection fees, and value-added services, plus sales from business services.

  • Machine-To-Machine (MtoM) sales.

  • Visitor roaming sales.

  • Sales generated with Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

In Fixed:

  • For BtoC customers: sales from outgoing call charges, fixed broadband services, TV services (including Video on Demand and catch-up TV), and connection fees and equipment hire.

  • For BtoB customers: sales from outgoing call charges, fixed broadband services, TV services (including Video on Demand and catch-up TV), and connection fees and equipment hire, plus sales from business services.

  • Sales from bulk sales to other fixed line operators.

- Sales from incoming Voice and Texts.
- Spreading of handset subsidies over the projected life of the customer account, required to comply with IFRS 15.
- Capitalization of connection fee sales, which is then spread over the projected life of the customer account.

Other sales (Bouygues Telecom): difference between Bouygues Telecom’s total sales and sales from services.
It comprises:
- Sales from handsets, accessories and other

- Roaming sales
- Non-telecom services (construction of sites or installation of FTTH lines)

- Co-financing of advertising

Very-high-speed: subscriptions with peak downstream speeds higher or equal to 30 Mbit/s. Includes FTTH, FTTLA, 4G box and VDSL2 subscriptions (Arcep definition).

WHOLESALE: WHOLESALE MARKET FOR TELECOMS OPERATORS

1 Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.
2 See table on page 13 below.
3 Net debt/shareholders’ equity.
4 EIT has been renamed BTBD (Bouygues Telecom Business Distribution).
5 At constant exchange rates and excluding principal disposals and acquisitions.
6 Individuals aged 4 and over.
7 BTBD (Bouygues Telecom Business Distribution) is the new name of EIT.
8 ABPU excluding BTBD.
9 €19.8 excluding restatement for roaming.
10 Except for the financing of Miller McAsphalt for €0.6bn.
11 Before consolidation of the net surplus cash/net debt of M6 at the closing of the transaction

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple made more than $100 million in commissions from 'Fortnite' - executive at trial

    Apple Inc made more than $100 million in commissions from Epic Games' "Fortnite" during the two years the online game was on the App Store, an Apple executive testified on Wednesday. Michael Schmid, Apple's head of game business development for the App Store, took the stand during the third week of an antitrust trial in federal court in Oakland, California.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Epic Tries to Show Apple Is Antitrust Violator Beyond App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Apple Inc. executive tasked with defending the App Store in a monopoly lawsuit by Epic Games Inc. found himself having to answer Tuesday for a spate of other alleged antitrust fouls by the world’s most valuable company.During Phil Schiller’s cross-examination in a trial in Oakland, California, Apple’s former global marketing chief was confronted about several instances in which the company has locked in users and made it difficult for them to switch away from its devices.Katherine Forrest, a lawyer for Epic, pointed out that Schiller emailed his colleagues a 2016 news article titled “iMessage is the glue that keeps me stuck to the iPhone,” which explained that Apple’s messaging platform is a reason people don’t switch to Android devices.She also quizzed Schiller on the idea that users can’t easily move music and video purchased on Apple services to Google’s Android. She went further, indicating that Apple’s iCloud Keychain service for storing passwords on Apple devices can’t synchronize with Android devices. Her point: Apple doesn’t just lock in developers with its App Store rules, it also locks in consumers, limiting their ability to switch to competitors.In response, Schiller said many users subscribe to video and music streaming services and can input their passwords into a new device manually. He also suggested that users could use third-party password managers.Read More: Epic-Apple Trial Hangs Over Some 50,000 Games on App StoreEpic’s lawyer also sought to show U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the App Store case without a jury, that Apple has been in antitrust cross-hairs before.In 2012, the U.S. Justice Department brought a price-fixing case against Apple over the cost of eBooks on the iPad and iPhone’s built-in book reading app. Apple ended up settling for $450 million, but was required to have a government appointed monitor interview executives and review the company’s policies. Schiller said he wasn’t involved in the case, but Forrest said the monitor tried in vain for a year and a half to get permission to interview Schiller.Another point of contention was Apple’s announcement in November of a new program to reduce App Store fees from 30% to 15% for developers who generate under $1 million per year in revenue. Schiller couched it as an initiative to help small businesses during the Covid-19, but acknowledged under questioning that the company was also pivoting in response to worldwide scrutiny over App Store practices.In an attempt to demonstrate that Apple favors its in own apps in search results on the App Store -- another type of anticompetitive behavior -- Forrest showed an exhibit of Apple Music and Apple News appearing on the top of search result rankings instead of third-party apps.Schiller had an answer for that too: Search algorithms look at dozens of different variables, including which apps users already have on their devices.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • Coinbase Closes at a Record Low After Wild Bitcoin Session

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. closed at a record low after a wild trading session that saw the price of Bitcoin swing by about $10,000.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% before paring the loss to close down 5.9% at $224.80 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000 at 4 p.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 Index up 0.2% after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.6% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Bit Digital Inc. was down 17%, Ebang International Holdings lost 9.8%, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. both slid 5.6%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

    Bitcoin recovered marginally on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over massive leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency , rose 8.75% to touch $40,000, albeit briefly, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

  • Oil Sinks to Lowest Three Weeks Amid Broader Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged to the lowest in three weeks alongside a broader market decline with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Futures in New York tumbled 3.3% on Wednesday as increasing inflation fears rattled broader markets. Equities declined and the dollar strengthened, making raw materials priced in the currency less attractive.Meanwhile, in the oil market, a U.S. government report showed domestic crude stockpiles surged by the most since mid-March last week. Traders are also following talks between world powers in Vienna around reviving an agreement that would remove U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. A top European Union official said the U.S. and Iran are close to a deal.”There’s been building concern around inflation in the commodities sphere, as well as the economy more generally, and the possibility that the Fed will act,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “We’ve had such a bull market based on monetary stimulus, so now if that’s pulled back,” prices could weaken.Crude benchmarks have swung with those of wider risky assets in recent days with the Covid-19 crisis in India also pointing to weaker demand. The second wave of the pandemic has lowered Indian Oil Corp.’s sales of gasoline and diesel by 15%-20%. The nation’s biggest refiner also sliced operating rates at plants by more than 80%. However, consumption has shown marked improvement in the U.S. and Europe.Meanwhile, Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Iran has already been bringing back output, and said it will soon export oil from a new port, which would allow the country to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.“Expectations of pending tightness may be dissipating,” Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note. That comes amid demand concerns in the rest of the world, “growing risk that Iran may soon export more crude into the global marketplace and the possibility that OPEC+ may continue to increase production.”This week’s Energy Information Administration report provides the first look at the impact of Colonial Pipeline’s system outage, which had spurred panic-buying and supply disruptions across much of the U.S. Southeast and East Coast last week. Nationwide gasoline inventories fell nearly 2 million barrels last week, though fuel supplies in the U.S. Gulf Coast jumped by the most on record with the pipeline down.Investors are also watching for signs of wavering in monetary support, which has underpinned a blistering rally across commodities so far this year. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month showed some officials signaling they’d be open to scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases program “at some point.” Commodities across the board were already lower much of the session.Commodities declined with “signals from the broader markets about inflation and the impact that could have on slowing this pace of economic growth,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. For oil specifically, “the market is concerned about uncertainties around global supply and potentially lower global demand in the short-term.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Deutsche Telekom Said in Talks for SoftBank’s T-Mobile Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG is in talks about a potential offer for SoftBank Group Corp.’s 8.5% stake in T-Mobile US Inc., a deal that would give the German telecom giant greater control over its U.S. affiliate.The terms of a potential deal, including whether Deutsche Telekom might bid for the entire stake to get majority control, haven’t been finalized and no firm decision has been made about an offer, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges may reveal plans to expand the company’s U.S. presence at a capital markets day this week, one of the people said.Representatives for Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank declined to comment.Hoettges has a unique opportunity to increase the carrier’s exposure to the U.S., which generates healthier returns than the rest of its footprint, for a below-market rate. In 2020, SoftBank raised $14.8 billion from selling T-Mobile US shares to institutional investors. The terms of the deal gave Deutsche Telekom the right to buy some of SoftBank’s remaining stake at a price based on T-Mobile US’s share price at the time, more than 20% cheaper than they are now.Read More: SoftBank Stake Sale Could Change T-Mobile’s Prospects: Alex WebbUnder the options’ terms, Deutsche Telekom can buy as many as 44.9 million shares at a price that’s roughly equivalent to where the shares were trading in June 2020, or just over $100, according to regulatory filings and statements from the companies at the time. Another 56.6 million shares are available at the 20-day volume-weighted average price leading up to the purchase. If Deutsche Telekom were to buy all 101.5 million shares at Wednesday’s prices, the deal would cost approximately $12 billion.Deutsche Telekom has until June 2024 to act on the options.The Japanese group became co-owner of T-Mobile US last year after the carrier completed a merger with Sprint Corp., which was controlled by SoftBank. SoftBank’s 8.5% holding in the merged company is valued at about $14.3 billion as of the shares’ last closing price. Deutsche Telekom currently owns 43% of T-Mobile US.“We endorse the Board of Management’s objective of continuing on a consistent growth course in the United States and Europe,” said Ulrich Lehner, chairman of Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board, in a separate statement ahead of the company’s capital markets day on Thursday. “The Supervisory Board also explicitly supports the expanded U.S. strategy - following the successful turnaround and the merger with Sprint.”SoftBank has been raising capital over the past two years as part of a push to unload assets to finance stock buybacks and pay down debt. Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago.(Updates with details on option pricing, comment from Deutsche Telekom’s board from fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Capitulation City as Bitcoin Dumps to $31K, ETH to $2K Before Reversal

    Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.

  • U.S. Stocks Mixed; Yields Rise on Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.The S&P 500 fell for a third day, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs following the release. Energy and raw-material stocks fell the most as commodities prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. “We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back. Tesla Inc. fell to a two-month low after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. rallied to a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment, Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It pared that decline to about 8% by 4 p.m. New York time. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which touched a nine-year high last week, fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Read More: Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4:04 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2176The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.4118The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.22 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.68%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Kellogg CEO: We are battling inflation like everybody else is

    Kellogg Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane stops by Yahoo Finance Live to share how the cereal maker is using technology to better cater to shoppers while also battling inflation.