U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,062.04
    -18.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,246.05
    -343.72 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,431.46
    -36.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.13
    -0.45 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.84
    +1.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +56.30 (+3.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.99 (+4.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0080 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    -0.1320 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0176 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6850
    -2.3950 (-1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,982.32
    +109.21 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.37
    -3.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Bouygues: monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
BOUYGUES
BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation



Date



Shares



Voting rights



Theoretical (1)



Exercisable (2)

30 November 2022

374,485,275

501,330,643

500,186,738

(1)  In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.


(2)  For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

1/1

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories