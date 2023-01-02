U.S. markets closed

Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

BOUYGUES
·1 min read
REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, 02/01/23

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

 

Date

 

Shares

 

Voting rights

 

Theoretical (1)

 

Exercisable (2)

   31 December 2022

374,486,777

495,163,358

492,917,987

  1. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

  2. For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


