Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Monthly Disclosure - Paris, 01/02/2022

Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation



Date



Shares



Voting rights



Theoretical (1)



Exercisable (2)

31 January 2022

382,505,981

515,748,776

512,882,502

  1. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

  2. For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.



BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246


