BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT

·4 min read

New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.

Origis Energy module supply agreement with Boviet Solar increases by 400 MW to 1.1 GW total.

Origis Energy will utilize Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ 550W PERC Monocrystalline - Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules for U.S utility-scale solar projects. Delivery of the PV modules is slated for 2023.

"We are very pleased to build upon our partnership with Boviet, allowing Origis to continue to meet our ever-growing customer demand. A level of demand that will further increase under the Inflation Reduction Act," said Samir Verstyn, Chief Investment Officer & Chief Operations Officer, Origis Energy. "We appreciate the Tier 1 bankability, corporate stability, and quality PV Modules Boviet is bringing to the table.  The synergy between our two companies serves our customers in the end, and the decarbonization goals in the U.S."

"We are proud to have reached another significant milestone with Origis Energy, bringing the PV module supply agreement between our two companies to more than 1.1 GW. We want to thank Origis Energy for their trust in Boviet Solar and we look forward to more collaborations in the future," said Jimmy Xie, General Manager of Boviet Solar.

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell deigns enables Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather, or environments conditions.

Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar and energy storage solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the US. Visit us at www.OrigisEnergy.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @OrigisEnergy.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the USA and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boviet-solar-and-origis-energy-increase-solar-module-supply-agreement-to-more-than-1-1-gigawatt-301618821.html

SOURCE Boviet Solar

