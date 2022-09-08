Bovine Lactoferrin Market Is Expected to Reach USD 750.9 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in global demand for dietary supplements, escalating demand for nutritional food, growing demand for convenient feeding, and lactoferrin's potency in treating skin disorders including acne and its use in pharmaceutical & personal care products, antibacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory purposes drive the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market. Based on product type, the freeze dried powder segment was the largest in 2021 and would maintain its dominance through 2031.

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bovine lactoferrin market generated $353.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $750.9 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $353.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $750.9 Million CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Function, and Region Drivers Increase in global demand for dietary supplements Escalating demand for nutritional food Growing demand for convenient feeding Lactoferrin's potency in treating skin disorders including acne and its use in pharmaceutical & personal care products, antibacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory purposes Opportunities Launch of bovine lactoferrin products to meet consumer demand in developing nations Development of new inexpensive and cost-effective manufacturing procedures Restraints Promotion of breast-feeding practices by government and non-government organizations

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the bovine lactoferrin market.

Certain application segments witnessed a growing demand and adoption of bovine lactoferrin due to the rise in awareness among consumers regarding the clinical efficacy of the ingredient in boosting immunity.

Recent studies also indicated that bovine lactoferrin can be used in the treatment for the management of coronavirus disease.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bovine lactoferrin market based on product type, application, function, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product type, the freeze dried powder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the spray dried powder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the infant nutrition segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dietary supplement segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on function, the iron absorption segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The immune cell stimulation segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global bovine lactoferrin market analyzed in the research include Bega Cheese Limited, Beston Global Food Company Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, Jarrow Formulas, Inc, La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole, Morinaga Co., Ltd, Noumi Limited, Nutriscience Innovations, LLC, Oskia Skincare Ltd, Royal Friesland Campina N.V, Savencia SA, Synlait Milk Ltd, Saputo, Inc, Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company, Ltd, US Clinicals.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bovine lactoferrin market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

