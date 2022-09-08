U.S. markets closed

Bovine Lactoferrin Market Is Expected to Reach USD 750.9 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in global demand for dietary supplements, escalating demand for nutritional food, growing demand for convenient feeding, and lactoferrin's potency in treating skin disorders including acne and its use in pharmaceutical & personal care products, antibacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory purposes drive the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market. Based on product type, the freeze dried powder segment was the largest in 2021 and would maintain its dominance through 2031.

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bovine lactoferrin market generated $353.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $750.9 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17482

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$353.3 Million

Market Size in 2031

$750.9 Million

CAGR

7.8%

No. of Pages in Report

320

Segments covered

Product Type, Application, Function, and Region

Drivers

Increase in global demand for dietary supplements

Escalating demand for nutritional food

Growing demand for convenient feeding

Lactoferrin's potency in treating skin disorders including acne and its use in pharmaceutical & personal care products, antibacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory purposes

Opportunities

Launch of bovine lactoferrin products to meet consumer demand in developing nations

Development of new inexpensive and cost-effective manufacturing procedures

Restraints

Promotion of breast-feeding practices by government and non-government organizations

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the bovine lactoferrin market.

  • Certain application segments witnessed a growing demand and adoption of bovine lactoferrin due to the rise in awareness among consumers regarding the clinical efficacy of the ingredient in boosting immunity.

  • Recent studies also indicated that bovine lactoferrin can be used in the treatment for the management of coronavirus disease.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bovine Lactoferrin Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17482?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bovine lactoferrin market based on product type, application, function, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product type, the freeze dried powder segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the spray dried powder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the infant nutrition segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dietary supplement segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on function, the iron absorption segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The immune cell stimulation segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17482

Leading players of the global bovine lactoferrin market analyzed in the research include Bega Cheese Limited, Beston Global Food Company Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, Jarrow Formulas, Inc, La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole, Morinaga Co., Ltd, Noumi Limited, Nutriscience Innovations, LLC, Oskia Skincare Ltd, Royal Friesland Campina N.V, Savencia SA, Synlait Milk Ltd, Saputo, Inc, Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company, Ltd, US Clinicals.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bovine lactoferrin market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/bovine-lactoferrin-market.html

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


