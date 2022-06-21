Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 1,461.3 Million | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6%

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Bovine Lactoferrin Market size is projected to reach USD 1,461.3 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period; Increasing Applications in Food, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceutical to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size is set to gain traction from its rising applications in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and dietary supplements. Nowadays, the general population is highly demanding for naturally derived supplements, rather than the ones containing chemical molecules. It is set to propel the demand for bovine lactoferrin across the globe. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Bovine Lactoferrin Market, 2021-2028,” the market size stood at USD 601.1 million in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 635.3 million in 2021 to USD 1,461.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6% in 2021-2028.

Key Industry Development

June 2021: Beston Global Food added two lactoferrin extraction columns in its Jervois plant, South Australia. It would enable the company to manufacture approximately 5% of the world’s demand for lactoferrin at present.

January 2021: Bega Cheese Limited acquired Lion Dairy & Drinks, a Kirin-owned food company. The deal is worth USD 334 million and it would allow the company to broaden its portfolio range with yogurt, juice, and milk brands.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bovine-lactoferrin-market-101656





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,461.3 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 635.3 million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 192





Market Growth Drivers

Surging Development of Affordable Production Technology to Boost Growth

Various technology oriented companies are currently striving persistently to launch cost-effective methods to produce bovine lactoferrin. Conagen, Inc., for instance, created an affordable process to manufacture this ingredient in April 2020 by utilizing microbial fermentation technology. However, several private and governmental agencies are encouraging people to practice breastfeeding, which, in turn, is set to lower the demand for infant formula, thereby restraining the bovine lactoferrin market growth in the near future.

Story continues

Report Coverage

Our analysts have conducted qualitative and quantitative research, as well as a mixture of primary and secondary resources to gather information about the market. They have taken data from press releases, paid databases, company journals, and other sources to offer a complete picture of the market. To collect information about the competitive landscape they have conducted interviews with renowned personalities.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bovine-lactoferrin-market-101656





Market Segmentations:

Dietary Supplements & Food Segment to Register High CAGR Backed by Awareness of Health

By applications, the Bovine Lactoferrin Market is segregated into infant formula, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food, and others. Out of these, the dietary supplements and food segments are anticipated to showcase significant CAGR in the near future because of the higher awareness about immunity and health among common people.

Segmentation By Product Freeze-dried

Spray-dried By Application Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others By Geography



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)





Regional Insights

North America Held USD 95.6 Million Revenue in 2020

Geographically, North America held USD 95.6 million in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising number of clinical trials conducted by numerous U.S.-based pharmaceutical companies to find novel applications of bovine lactoferrin, especially in the healthcare sector. On the other hand, Europe is likely to show a significant share backed by the surging demand for bovine lactoferrin-infused dietary supplements and infant formula.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Expansion and Acquisition Strategies to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market houses several reputed companies and is semi-consolidated. Most of them are focusing on acquisition and production capacity expansions to strengthen their positions in this market. A few others are aiming to introduce new products infused with the unique ingredient for a large number of applications.





Quick Buy – Bovine Lactoferrin Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101656





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market

MILEI GmbH (Allgäu, Germany)

FrieslandCampina DOMO (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Synlait Ltd. (Canterbury, New Zealand)

Glanbia Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Bega Bionutrients (Melbourne, Australia)

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd. (Victoria, Australia)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (Auckland City, New Zealand)

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED (Caringbah, Australia)

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (Adelaide, Australia)

Armor Protéines (Saint-Brice-en-Coglès, France)

Ingredia (Arras, France)





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunitie s

Key Insights Technological Advancements Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Pricing Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Overview of Lactoferrin Description, Claim, Content on Packages

Global Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Freeze Dried and Milled Spray Dried Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Food Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Freeze Dried and Milled Spray Dried Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Food Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Freeze Dried and Milled Spray Dried Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Food Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region UK Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Bovine Lactoferrin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Freeze Dried and Milled Spray Dried Powder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Food Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of APAC



ToC Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bovine-lactoferrin-market-101656





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/bovine-lactoferrin-market-9357



